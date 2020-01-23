Plans to place a $209.6 million – before interest – bond article to fund a joint middle/high school and athletic complex on the ballot this Town Meeting Day are officially a-go.
During the school board’s special meeting on Jan. 15, board members unanimously passed three articles related to the proposal. With the articles passed, the proposal will be in the hands of voters this Town Meeting Day on March 3.
The Other Paper sat down with High School Principal Patrick Burke to learn more about the proposal, and the reasons behind it.
The current buildings
Inspections of the middle and high schools turned up repairs needed in the buildings. The heating, ventilating and air conditioning system (HVAC) was one of the identified problems. According to South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke, some classrooms run extremely hot while others run cold. And it’s been that way for years.
“You could even go back, I bet, and talk to alumni ... and they would say, ‘Oh, Miss X’s classroom is always freezing, and Mr. Y’s is always really hot,’” Burke said. “The larger issue with that, I’m told from experts, is it’s teetering on the brink of, ‘You’re going to show up, it’s going to be broken and we’re not gonna be able to put a band aid on it.’”
Likewise, the electrical and plumbing systems are also at the end of their usable lives, he said.
The schools were also constructed with hazardous materials including asbestos, lead and PCBs (a group of manmade chemicals), Burke said. Lead in drinking water is currently being remediated under Act 66 – a state law that provides for the testing of school drinking water and replacement of those sources that have lead in excess of 4 ppb.
Modern building code requirements pose another challenge. The original portions of South Burlington High School are grandfathered into rules before the Americans with Disabilities Act and modern fire and safety codes, according to Burke. Currently, an individual in a wheelchair can access all spaces in the high school. But to enter the art room, they have to go through the gym, which requires an in-session gym class to momentarily stop, Burke explained. Likewise, not all of the school’s wheelchair ramps are the correct grade and the classroom doorways do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) code.
“I’ve had students who are temporarily or permanently physically disabled and are in wheelchairs, people open doors for them ... or they go across the gym [to get to art],” he said. “But those accommodations aren’t ADA compliance, they’re just how we do it.”
If the district were to repair the aging HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems the renovation would trigger compliance to modern building codes, he said. It would increase the cost and complexity of the projects without creating any type of change to the academic spaces.
“When we entered into this process, starting in like 2015, I was prepared to imagine that renovation would be a prudent option,” he said. “As I talked to experts in the field, it became pretty obvious that there were going to be many complications with renovation.”
The renovation would take longer than the school’s summer break, trigger compliance to modern code, require the purchase and use of trailers for academic study and leave students and educators in a building that’s “pretty much the same school,” Burke said.
Is it a legitimate ask of taxpayers?
Some residents have inquired as to whether the district’s $209.6 million proposal is a serious ask. The Other Paper posed the question to Burke.
“I think the best people to answer that question are the school board,” Burke said. “I am certain, having been in the deliberation from 2015 until today, that the ask that’s being put out there is what multiple people, including the five democratically elected school board members ... believe is the most responsible thing to do.”
In an email, board member Bridget Burkhardt affirmed the ask is a serious one.
“The board considers any request we make of the community very seriously,” she wrote. “We believe the proposal we are putting forth to voters is the one that best meets the needs of today’s students and provides the district with the flexibility to adapt to the inevitable changes that will come in the next decades.”
Principal Burke said it would be irresponsible to create a bond item meant to fail and present a smaller proposal, say, just the high school, and come back a decade later to work on the middle school. Construction and other costs would likely increase in that scenario, he said, adding the efficiencies captured in completing both schools at once would also be lost.
Burke says he was initially against building the proposed facility on the recently replaced turf fields and track. However, his mindset changed when engineers explained the added costs and disruption that would occur to work elsewhere on site. Instead of conducting all sitework in one fell swoop, it would have to be completed in multiple phases, meaning all construction equipment would have to be set up and removed multiple times. And some elements of the track, such as the light poles and bleachers, can potentially be reused near the new one.
The project is an investment, Burke said.
“My experience with this school board has been that it’s a fiscally conservative school board,” he said. “That’s been true in every single round of budgeting. It’s not a school board that approaches the spending of community resources flippantly.”
But Burke acknowledges that $209.6 is a “big ask.”
“The people who made that decision, have a long track record of being fiscally responsible and ... I think they can defend that,” he said. “Being fiscally savvy isn’t just about how much you’re spending … sometimes people who are savvy will look at things and say, ‘It’s not worth putting any more money in that.’”
Burke noted there are several things that could impact the final amount taxpayers contribute to the project.
“There’s a lot of things that could impact the amounts that are on the spreadsheets,” he said, adding, “The estimates and assumptions that the financial consultants were told to give us, were like almost worst-case scenarios.”
And, Burke said, the schools are not able to skip repairs altogether.
“It’s not $209 million or zero,” he said. “It’s $209 million or another multimillion-dollar figure.”
Should the bond vote fail, the board and working group will have to “take stock of” the feedback it received and create a different proposal to bring to voters, according to Burkhardt.
“It is unlikely to be a proposal that asks voters to approve tens of millions of dollars to do significant renovations that do nothing to address capacity and other educational issues,” Burkhardt wrote.