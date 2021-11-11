Self-described environmental professional Quin Mann is the latest local to join the South Burlington Development Review Board.
City council appointed her to a recently vacated seat in time to weigh in on a meaty November agenda, including two applications for large housing developments.
Mann sees the opportunity as a “perfect way” to serve her community, something she’s passionate about from her experience working as an environmental officer with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.
“I definitely bring a kind of natural resources, environmental perspective,” Mann told city councilors at their Nov. 1 meeting, adding that attention to rules and regulations goes hand in hand with that perspective.
Mann is a Vermonter, born and raised, but since transitioning to work in environmental compliance and policy with consulting firm, The Clark Group, she has worked more with federal agencies and less locally. That’s one of the reasons she’s happy to join the development review board.
“Working for the state, I really gained an enjoyment and appreciation working directly with Vermont communities, and that’s something that’s missing from my professional realm right now,” Mann said.
She is a 2015 University of Vermont graduate with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and political science. She also serves as a board member on the Vermont Environmental Consortium.
South Burlington city councilors interviewed two candidates for the board seat at their meeting, including Michael Biama who has a real estate background.
Some “big permits” are headed before the development review board this month, so Mann’s appointment comes at a good time, city manager Jessie Baker noted.
The board will likely review two major housing development applications at its Nov. 16 meeting. A preliminary Spear Street project involves building a 32-unit housing development and a storage unit, and converting an existing single-family home into a duplex.
A final plat application from the Green Mountain Development Group proposes the next phase of a master plan to build 458 units and a swath of office space on Kennedy Drive. This phase consists of two four-story, multi-family buildings with 94 dwelling units.
Another application likely on the agenda would add a third platform tennis court to a previously approved plan from the Burlington Tennis Club to build an indoor-outdoor recreation facility on East Terrace.
Looking ahead, development review planner Marla Keene said the board is gearing up for another application from Beta Technologies on Williston Road, as well as an application from On Logic for a facility on Community Drive.
Mann’s term on the development review board ends in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.