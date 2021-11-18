The end of interim zoning in South Burlington has city officials sighing with relief and uttering phrases often scrawled in high school yearbooks.
“What a long, strange trip it’s been,” city councilor Tim Barritt said at a special meeting last week, just before the council voted to warn a public hearing on revised land development regulations, triggering the next phase of the three-year zoning saga.
Despite the collective sigh, many still disagree on the proposed changes, from planning commissioners to city councilors to community members.
One of those dissenters, city councilor Thomas Chittenden, has argued that the new regulations would open the city to lawsuits and make housing less affordable. His voice was the only one missing at the Nov. 8 meeting, as he was unable to attend, but Chittenden said he would not have supported warning the hearing if he had been there. City councilors moved forward without him 4-0, warning a Jan. 3 public hearing.
Between now and then, the South Burlington City Council must balance community needs while asking itself: are the new regulations too loose, too tight or just right?
End in sight
The planning commission’s proposed land development regulations went into effect with the publication of the city’s public hearing warning, days before the end of interim zoning Nov. 13, meaning any development application submitted to the city in the next five months will be reviewed under the new regs. Anyone who applies to the development review board during that time has the right to be re-reviewed under the old rules should the city council not act within that timeframe or choose not to adopt the regulations.
City councilors will discuss the regulations at their next few meetings in December ahead of the public hearing and may choose to bring out the red pen or keep the proposal as is. If councilors make significant changes to the current proposal, they must warn another public hearing. While city councilors must return a copy of the proposed regulations with their edits to the planning commission, all action moving forward remains at the council level — it is now out of the hands of planning commissioners.
Planning commission chair Jessica Louisos gave city councilors a bird’s eye view of the proposal ahead of meatier conversations next month. A driving force in the commission’s work was to align local land development regulations with the South Burlington comprehensive plan, which was overhauled in 2016, she said.
Significant changes to environmental protection standards are included in the proposal — changes that have received a mix of praise and criticism.
“We see that as bringing us closer to the forefront of environmental protection standards for the state, beyond what others in the state are doing,” Louisos said.
While many in town have celebrated the added protections for habitat blocks, wetlands, streams and more, others have decried the rules as infringing on property-owners’ ability to develop.
Major changes to inclusionary zoning and planned unit developments, the latter eliciting mixed reactions, are meant to align with the city’s goals for walkable, efficient and community-based spaces, she said.
In a letter to fellow councilors ahead of the Nov. 8 special meeting, Chittenden expressed concern with some of the proposed regulations on development in the city’s southeast quadrant.
“We cannot mandate property owners to conserve their land,” he wrote, adding that he does not support the planning commission’s new conservation planned unit development, which would establish a base number of natural resources to be protected on site.
“This is not grounded in environmental science nor is it balanced with property owner rights,” Chittenden continued. While he supports giving landowners the option, he argued that limiting development would underutilize the area’s existing municipal, sewer, water and other utilities.
If utilities weren’t available in the area, he would be more amenable, he wrote.
He also expressed concern about comments from representatives from the University of Vermont, who have warned potential legal action in response to what they see as a scrapping of their property rights.
“These restrictions will only constrict the housing stock, driving up housing prices more in Chittenden County while making South Burlington less accessible to the entire socioeconomic spectrum,” Chittenden added.
While the planning commission voted unanimously to approve their proposal and send it to city council, Louisos noted that not every member agreed with the full draft. The members have argued back and forth throughout the process, not always voting unanimously or finding consensus on the proposed changes. Some of those areas of disagreement have been identified for the council, Louisos added.
“I appreciate that the commission voted 7-0; that’s important to me. But I’m also happy that there is tension from both sides,” Barritt said.
Councilor Matt Cota echoed Barritt’s sentiment, noting that he has a T-graph detailing what he loves and what he wants to toss from the proposal.
“I hope we breathe and have a chance to discuss that,” he said, before casting a yes vote.
“I really appreciate how much time this has taken, the energy behind a lot of your conversations and the hours of reading and discussing that the entire planning commission embarked upon,” added chair Helen Riehle, whose spouse, Ted Riehle, serves on the planning commission. “This was very complicated and people had passionate differences. It’s like making sausage, it takes a long time — you don’t just throw it together and it’s done.”
Next steps
Interim zoning ended Nov. 13. Next up, city council will discuss the proposed land development regulations at two meetings next month, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, ahead of a public hearing Jan. 3, according to Paul Conner, director of the planning and zoning department. He’s been in the process since day one, over three years ago. “It’s a long time coming but it’s here,” he said.
Louisos told councilors that the planning commission has more work to do on satellite issues, like transfer development rights and other planned unit development types, to align with their proposed changes.
But for now, an end is in sight.
