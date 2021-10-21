A swimming pool is officially on the table of options South Burlington city council is considering in relation to a bigger discussion for a potential recreation center.
The center is still a priority, councilors said at their meeting Monday, but neither project is likely to make the March Town Meeting Day ballot.
A proposal for a $21 million 6.5-acre recreation center has sat on a shelf for about two years, but when city staff resurrected the project in August, the plans didn’t quite match up with current city priorities. Staff returned to the city council Oct. 18 with four options for councilors to consider: a swimming pool, a recreation center design update, a deep dive climate analysis or an entirely new project site.
According to director of community development Ilona Blanchard’s report, the pool option could be built as a stand-alone project or combined with other options. The proposal would cost around $54,000 to study and would include a schematic design instead of a simpler feasibility study to better understand costs, as well as designs for a pool and associated structures like offices, bathrooms and changing facilities.
Option number two, slightly cheaper at $34,500, calls for a design update of the proposed recreation center. This option would rework current plans, continue public outreach and update heating, ventilation and air conditioning features in light of the pandemic.
The most expensive option (so far) is a deep-dive analysis of the climate impacts of proposed designs. At $91,000, the climate analysis would entail returning to different consultants and reexamining the energy model. Blanchard described it as a “fairly large overhaul,” including reevaluating energy efficiency to meet current standards and incorporating a big picture vision for how to best tackle future climate impacts.
According to Blanchard’s report, this option could change the current design and projected costs of the recreation center.
The last option has an unknown price tag but would likely include both design costs and the cost of purchasing a new site. Blanchard describes it as a “restart to the project,” in her report, meaning the city would need to find a new parcel of land to purchase, then redo feasibility and design work for the new location.
The city has $75,000 in the current budget set aside for the recreation center project, according to Blanchard, but councilors Meaghan Emery and Tom Chittenden pushed against moving too fast.
With pandemic recovery still underway and the shock of the housing reappraisal still hurting some property owners, Chittenden suggested putting the project on the burner for a year.
Councilor Tim Barritt argued against moving too slow, saying that staff should “move forward to some degree” at least with the design work. “Then we need to negotiate how we’re going to present to voters and when and whether or not the pool should be included,” he said.
Chittenden, self-described as “the pool guy,” again championed the community’s aquatic needs, suggesting the city could work with the University of Vermont to partner on the building of a swimming pool.
“There is an avenue there again for serving the greater regional aquatic needs for a swim meet space,” he said.
At the August meeting, many residents expressed concern at the proposed Veteran’s Memorial Park location, which the city already owns.
Residents Michael Mittag and Sandy Dooley voiced concerns with the location, Mittag arguing that the environmental impact would be greatly lessened through using an already paved site elsewhere in the city, while Dooley wondered how accessible the location is.
“If a priority is diversity and inclusion, it (the recreation center) really needs to be pretty much in city center, and I’m disappointed that that priority is not reflected,” Dooley said.
Councilor Matt Cota echoed her sentiments, adding that the city should “do due diligence” to explore all opportunities, despite the challenges that come with purchasing new land, to make the center as accessible as possible.
The proximity to Cairns Arena and the availability of the park as a “heavily used recreation resource” makes it a prime location for a recreation center and a pool, Barritt said, arguing that the benefits of Veteran’s Memorial Park outweigh the negatives.
Emery, who chaired the meeting in councilor Helen Reihle’s stead, wondered if the recreation center project could be the first of multiple centers around the city.
“I don’t know that there ever could be a truly central location that everyone could access,” she said. “I would see this as a piece of perhaps several buildings for future councils, and as the residents to come together, to work on.”
No vote was taken but more discussion on which direction to take is expected at a city council meeting Oct. 30.
