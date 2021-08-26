South Burlington residents could boost the open space fund on their next ballot, but the vote won’t be in October as many hoped. A split city council shot down the possibility of a special vote on the South Burlington Land Trust’s proposal to ask for an additional 4 cents on the tax rate for four years to conserve land — four for four.
The land trust fears for the fate of open spaces identified during interim zoning that have no conservation plan — one of the major reasons why they pushed for a special election before the clock runs out and land development regulations are finalized. Councilors first considered the proposal in early August and resumed discussion at a meeting Aug. 17.
Councilors Tim Barritt, Matt Cota and Thomas Chittenden voted against holding a special vote, while councilor Meaghan Emery and chair Helen Riehle voted in favor.
Wide open spaces
The South Burlington open space fund, which levies 1 cent onto the municipal tax rate for acquisition and conservation of open natural areas, was created by voters in 2000. In later years, the scope was widened to include acquisition of lands for recreation purposes and city parks.
Eight properties have been purchased by the city since 2000, totaling over 635 acres of land, including the Scott Property, Leduc Properties, Goodrich Parcel, the Auclair properties and the Underwood Property, recently renamed the Thomas Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area.
With a $4 billion grand list, 1 cent raises approximately $402,000 a year for the open space fund, according to deputy city manager Andrew Bolduc; 4 cents would raise about $1.6 million. The fund will already see a boost of about $95,000 thanks to grand list adjustments from the recent reappraisal.
In a report released March 2020, the city’s open space interim zoning committee identified 25 land parcels with the highest priority for conservation and protection, due to various natural resources. The committee was formed in 2018 soon after city council enacted interim zoning, which has paused development in certain areas of the city while the planning commission drafts new land development regulations.
Pros and cons
It seems to many citizens, interim zoning is a dam holding back three years-worth of rushing water that will burst in November, unleashing a flood of development. Others see it as a riptide drowning hopes of new housing and wasting precious time and money.
The natural resources committee penned a letter of support for an October special election, and 17 other people submitted written support to councilors, in addition to oral comments.
Meanwhile, housing advocates and residents spoke out at meetings, citing the folly of a rushed vote when the fallout of the city’s recent reappraisal remains uncertain. In a letter to city council, the South Burlington Business Association argued that a special vote this fall is “too aggressive” of a timeline.
Sarah Dopp, president of the land trust, countered that climate change won’t wait, and neither will developers once interim zoning ends.
“The fact that we do not yet have an action plan to respond to these findings before (interim zoning) is completed” is one of the chief reasons for the land trust’s push for an October vote, explained Dopp at the Aug. 17 meeting. More important, she said, is “the need to respond locally to the global climate emergency which has become so much more imperative in the past year.”
“People all over the world and here in South Burlington feel powerless to do something concrete about climate change. Saving our natural environment locally gives them a concrete way to respond,” Dopp said.
With four additional cents over four years, Chittenden worried that the tax burden would disproportionately affect today’s taxpayers, while letting future ones off the hook. It could also encourage developers to wait four years or deter prospective homeowners, he said.
“I think it sets a bad precedent,” Chittenden said.
Earlier this month, city clerk Donna Kinville cast her own doubts on the October vote, cautioning that she and the board of civil authority might not be able to organize a special vote with the load of assessment appeals they already have on their plate. Close to 90 people have appealed their reappraised values to the board, meaning many hours of hearings, site visits, deliberation and reports.
She noted that a special vote could cost about $10,000, while adding an item to the March ballot might cost $100.
Still, Emery argued that people are going to have to be “ready to give” to combat climate change — it won’t take a cheap fix. She cautioned that if the number of years is extended and the number of cents decreases for a comfier adjustment, say 2 cents over 10 years, the extra burden will “become onerous” as the cost of other city services and materials rise.
“I know those major costs are coming,” she said, counting a future transfer from gas, diesel and biofuels to renewable energy sources.
While Barritt and Cota joined Chittenden in balking at 4 cents, the council agreed to discuss the number of pennies later in the hopes of a ballot item on Town Meeting Day.
The final deadline for interim zoning, after being extended numerous times, is Nov. 8.
City council has approved all but one development application submitted to it under interim zoning, and the development review board has continued its work on projects that fall outside of the in-progress regulations or were submitted before the clock started.
