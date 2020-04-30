On April 7 the Development Review Board (DRB) heard two proposals from O’Brien Farm Road, LLC. for adjacent properties along Kennedy Drive and Old Farm Road. Collectively, they could account for more than 800 dwelling units, up to about 1.3 million square feet of commercial space and 45,000 square feet of office space. The development would include up to about 22 acres of open space.
The first was a request to amend a previously approved master plan application for a planned unit development at 255 Kennedy Drive. The approved master plan application was to develop 39.16 acres with a maximum of 458 dwelling units and 45,000 square feet of office space. The amendment called to add 0.6 acres to one area of the project without changing the approvals or use for that zone. It also called to remove 0.6 acres from another area of the project.
The buildings the O’Brien Brothers were planning had become larger than they had originally anticipated, according to Development Review Planner Marla Keene.
The second application was a sketch plan application for a master plan and a planned unit development to develop 82.9 acres with a maximum of 415 dwelling units, up to 1,285,000 square feet of commercial space and 22.1 acres of open space along Old Farm Road.
The DRB moved to continue the discussion during a special April 28 meeting, which is after The Other Paper’s press time.
“Members of the public expressed concern with ‘rushing this’ as it is very controversial,” the meeting minutes say. They added that it was difficult for some residents to meet in the virtual format and that a project of this size needs public comment, the minutes say.
Councilor Helen Riehle had mentioned the developments during the council’s April 20 meeting describing it as “a little controversial.”
“I’ve heard from several residents that they think it’s huge and controversial, and we really shouldn’t be going ahead with development there,” she said in a phone call. “I don’t know that I totally agree with them. I think it is controversial and it needs to be reviewed and understood.”
Riehle said she felt the meeting would be more effective in-person than virtually.
“I think it’s always better to have face-to-face meetings so your questions can be answered kind of easily and in the moment,” she said. “I think that’s more effective.”