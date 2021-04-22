The highlight of a recent development review board meeting? Exploding rocks.
Members discussed a project at 550 Park Road in South Burlington, a previously approved master plan dating back to 2015 to construct a 450-acre golf course and 354-residential housing development, including single- and two-family homes.
This parcel is the only development allowed in the southeast quadrant-neighborhood residential north subdistrict, established in 2016 as part of a legal settlement with JAM Golf, one of the project applicants along with Highlands Development Company.
The development review board discussed various projects at an April 6 meeting, but only one of them could bring two blast explosions every weekday for one to two months or more, depending on weather or machine break-down.
Construction of the nearly 7-acre parcel in Wheeler Nature Park — acquired in a 2015 land exchange agreement between the city and aforementioned applicants — would require blasting to break up substantial bedrock on the property to meet the designed elevation.
“I refer to it as a thunderstorm when detonated. It’s like one thunderclap. You’re going to feel the air waves not at a far distance. But it’s very contained, well-designed, not your typical style blasting,” said Joseph Happy, spokesperson for Maine Drilling and Blasting which was contracted by Blackrock Construction for the project.
Applicant Benjamin Avery with Blackrock Construction emphasized that nailing down a specific timeline is tricky, and not helpful if it’s inaccurate.
According to the preliminary plat application, the area is identified as “very low intensity development consisting principally of open space,” per the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The proposed project is located along Dorset Street across from a residential development, near a recreation path on Park Road.
The board has heard “a lot of testimony” on the project regarding noise and safety concerns, noted clerk Dawn Philbert.
Board member Mark Behr also expressed his concern about the noise disturbance and how the plan resembles a construction project last summer that involved raucous rock-chipping.
“I guarantee you staff getting calls is nothing compared to the neighbors living it, especially during the height of the pandemic when you’re trying to enjoy the outside and there’s just this incessant pounding,” Behr recalled. “For those type of unknowns, I’m going to need more information.”
Similar questions about the ins and outs of blasting prompted staff to invoke technical review of the plan so experts could offer feedback and recommendations.
Avery expressed his support for a technical review since, he agreed, most of the details went over his head.
“Trying to disseminate technical information we’re interpreting as lay people: that can be challenging,” he said. Given his experience working with the blasting company in the past, he couldn’t imagine that the technical review “would turn up anything earth-moving, excuse the pun,” Avery added.
Staff continued with questions about the rest of the application, largely related to dwelling height, construction grade and a perceived lack of creativity in some of the housing design.
“We’re still really not happy with the elevations we’re seeing,” said Philbert. “There’s some monotony, especially the single-family homes are not very interesting.” She suggested rethinking how to incorporate unity and variability at the same time and continuing that discussion at a later date.
The development review board began the Wheeler parcel hearing March 3, continuing the application hearing to April 6. At least 66 people attended the virtual meeting, some of whom hoped to give testimony and ask questions, but due to time constraints, board members voted to continue the hearing a second time to pick back up on May 4.
Up next for the development review board:
• At the board’s April 20 meeting, they discussed a sketch plan application to subdivide a nearly 12-acre lot into four lots at 311 Market Street.
• They continued discussion on an application to create a planned unit development on 102 acres at 500 Old Farm Road. Three single family homes and a barn currently on the property would be replaced with 135 single family, duplex and three-family dwellings. Twenty-five acres would be left as undeveloped open space.
• Discussion also continued on an application to amend a previously approved plan by expanding parking and designating the use of one of the buildings to general office at 124 Technology Way.
• The next development review board meeting is on May 4, where discussion will continue related to the application concerning the Wheeler parcel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.