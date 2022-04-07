Roland Groeneveld pulled out a sheet of paper printed with a list of 35 items, all permits his company OnLogic had to acquire in their attempt to build a new building near their headquarters in South Burlington. In total, permitting cost about $1.3 million, he said.
A native of the Netherlands who’s lived and worked in Vermont for 20 years as a cofounder of OnLogic and its executive chair, Groeneveld doesn’t dance around the subject of development in Vermont. He’s candid about what he describes as a redundant permitting process, calling the local environment unwelcoming to business growth and a reason why the state is in a housing crisis.
One of his biggest qualms is with Act 250, Vermont’s nearly 50-year-old land use law that has, some developers argue, become a harbinger of doom, tying up projects in years of review and appeals.
“I think Act 250 should go away,” Groeneveld said, leaning back in an office chair near a bright orange wall in the OnLogic offices. He’s not anti-government or anti-regulation but argued that the law is duplicative, especially with extensive local zoning like in South Burlington, and holds back economic progress.
Written into law to control development in the 1970s, in a time of mass migration and “significant development pressure” per the Vermont Natural Resources Board, Act 250 is now often at the heart of grumbling among developers across the state, while many supporters of the law, and even those somewhere in the middle, consider it a lighthouse for environmental stewardship and Vermont values.
Now, legislators in both the Vermont House and Senate have proposed bills to reform Act 250, although it’s unclear if they will help or hinder the process.
Last year, the District 4 Environmental Commission, which reviews Act 250 permits in Chittenden County, issued 77 minor permits, meaning they didn’t require a public hearing, and five major permits, which required public hearings, according to the Natural Resources Board. The average wait time from when the District 4 Commission received a complete application to when they issued a decision was 69 days.
Only one major permit was denied.
One of the reasons Act 250 is perceived to hold up projects is that the commission does not review an application until it is deemed fully complete, with all other required permits intact. It’s sort of the last step of review, looking at the whole picture, but that isn’t well understood, according to Thomas A. Little, chair of the District 4 Environmental Commission.
Little explained, with the caveat that none of his comments bear any weight on pending applications, that 90 percent or more of Act 250 permits are issued with no hearings, and that if an applicant has acquired all their required permits before entering the Act 250 process, the review isn’t usually held up.
“Act 250 is the last permit that gets issued,” Little said. “So, if you hear people complaining that it takes forever, if you peel back a few layers, it may be that there was a stormwater permit that they had a hard time satisfying and the Act 250 held off until that was settled.”
The review process is somewhat duplicative, Little agreed, but since local zoning varies by municipality — with some towns lacking local zoning altogether — Act 250 covers a lot of ground that could be missed.
“There is no doubt overlap,” he said. “Act 250 and local zoning will look at some of the same things, maybe a lot of the same things, but not all of the same things.
For example, local zoning only considers impacts within town borders, while Act 250 might examine traffic impacts across municipalities. Often, local zoning doesn’t examine wildlife habitat impacts which Act 250 looks at, he added.
This environmental piece is crucial for Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, who argued that the law has helped protect the environment and preserve Vermont values.
“It’s been extremely positive for the state,” Shupe said, adding that, in addition to protecting the environment, it has boosted the state’s economy, keeping “busts from busting too low and our booms from booming too high,” he said. “However, it has been weakened over the years and is old — it is showing its age and it’s been time for an update now for years.”
Two bills in the Senate and House, both of which Shupe supports, seek to reform the law. H.492 would reform the Natural Resources Board, resurrecting a professional board to oversee the Act 250 appeals process instead of sending appeals to the environmental court. S.234 adds more environmental jurisdiction, covering things like forest fragmentation, and creates some exemptions for priority housing in growth centers, among other things.
Both bills were passed in their respective chambers and have moved on, with H.492 in front of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy and S.234 in front of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish, and Wildlife.
“The incremental carving up of our big blocks of forest into smaller parts has significant environmental, economic, cultural, recreational impacts on the state. This would recognize that and put criteria in place and jurisdictional tools to capture more of that scattered residential development to address forest fragmentation,” Shupe said. “If people want to go because they don’t want to be held to a high environmental standard or a high level of responsibility to the local community, then let them go.”
Austin Davis, government affairs manager for the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce, argued that taking the appeal process away from the court could bring politics into the mix and is more of a step backward than forward.
“We’re in the middle of a housing crisis and we’ve overcorrected to the point where we’re not building the housing and infrastructure that’s needed,” Davis argued. Similarly, he does not support adding further regulations, like a jurisdictional trigger for roads, as the Senate bill proposes.
Evan Langfeldt, chief executive officer of O’Brien Brothers, one of the biggest developers of new housing in South Burlington, finds himself sort of in the middle. He does not have any complaints as far as the Act 250 process has gone regarding the company’s housing projects in South Burlington, but he noted the permitting process was extensive. It’s taken over two years to permit O’Brien’s current building phase, and much of the permitting feels redundant to him.
“Why does it take so long to get housing on the market here? Why is there such tight inventory? It’s because the permitting process is so extensive, and so elongated. I mean, unless municipalities are willing to staff up and put the resources towards it, you’re going to always have this log jam of projects that just can’t move along in an expedient manner,” Langfeldt said.
“I know it’s a cliche that time is money, but it’s real,” he continued. “When you have an under supply of housing, and one of the biggest housing developers around with one of the biggest housing projects around is delayed, it’s just further exacerbating the issue. There are costs to the delay that at the end of the day, it’s just getting passed on to the homebuyer.”
As Groeneveld trudges through the Act 250 process in the hopes that the new OnLogic building will one day get built, he worries how South Burlington’s economic future will look in a landscape he argues is unfriendly to development.
“It’s really discouraging to see where this is going,” he said. “I think the economic viability of this community is at stake.”
