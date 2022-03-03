Barely a month old and South Burlington’s new land development regulations are already headed to court.
Two large landowners in the southeast quadrant, Jeff Davis and Jeff Nick, have sued the city and three city councilors — those who voted in favor of the recently approved regulations — alleging that the amendments outlaw 45 acres of their 113-acre property from development in an “illegal taking” and that the regulations “discriminated against property owner rights.”
The South Burlington City Council approved the new regulations in early February by a 3-2 vote after three years of interim zoning, which paused development in most of the city with a few exceptions.
The new rules have drawn a mixture of criticism and applause from voices across the community, from college students to business-owners to the city affordable housing committee, sometimes bringing heated discussion into the pages of this newspaper’s letter and opinion sections, onto social media and to public hearings.
It has also seemed to be a driving divider in the race for city council this Town Meeting Day, with incumbents supportive of the new regs straining to keep their seats in the face of pro-development challengers.
The main problem for Davis and Nick, who work with J.L. Davis Realty and own numerous properties across the state, is habitat blocks, according to their lawsuit, which many in the developer and affordable housing communities don’t seem to like much for their controversial conservation of swaths of natural and wildlife areas.
Meanwhile, environmental advocates and other supporters have described the changes, which also increase protection for wetlands, streams, floodplains and more, as trail-blazing in the fight against climate change.
“They hired a consultant that’s never walked our land. To call something critical habitat without ever stepping foot on it is impossible,” Nick said, referring to the planning commission’s contract with an ecological consulting firm, Arrowwood, which identified the habitat blocks via aerial imagery and geospatial data in a windshield survey.
The lawsuit also attempts to poke holes in the city’s interim zoning committee work throughout the 2000s, arguing that their goal was to “strip private property owners of their development rights,” while randomly excluding small properties from conservation and “undermining any legitimate environmental conservation.”
While the lawsuit names councilors Tim Barritt, Meaghan Emery and chair Helen Riehle, all who voted to pass the new regs, it is Emery who is singled out as having an alleged conflict of interest in her vote and a contributing reason why the process to develop the new rules was fraught.
According to the lawsuit, the University of Vermont had a financial interest in the outcome of the regulations, and since Emery works as a French professor at the school, she should have recused herself.
The lawsuit does not name councilor Thomas Chittenden, also a professor at the University of Vermont, as a defendant, nor does it suggest he should have recused himself from similar votes.
When asked why Chittenden and councilor Matt Cota, both who voted against the regulations, were not named in the lawsuit, Nick declined to comment.
Their parcel at 835 Hinesburg Road is in a different zoning district under the new rules, switching from industrial open space to residential and commercial development. This bumps the maximum number of homes from one per three acres to 6-12 units per one acre, meaning the amount of housing stock in the city could go from 35 to 300-500 in just this district, but Nick argued the amount of commercial opportunity is quite small and wouldn’t be compatible with what they hoped to build.
Davis and Nick are also in the midst of an environmental court appeal with South Burlington over a plan they submitted last fall during interim zoning, in the hopes that it could move forward under the old regulations. City councilors declined their application for an industrial park in the southeast quadrant, triggering their appeal in December to the environmental court.
A hearing is scheduled for April.
Last fall in front of the city council, Nick said that he felt misled after proposing plans to the planning commission in 2015 that seemed to garner positive responses. His team conducted studies and analyses of the land, he said, but felt inclined to wait until local comprehensive planning was finished in 2016, then regional planning in 2018.
“From there we’ve walked into the interim zoning process, which we were quite shocked about. We thought we were heading in the right direction. But things changed from there,” Nick said at the time.
As for their most recent lawsuit, Nick argued that the new regulations contradict regional plans and that not taking advantage of infrastructure in place, like sewer and Wi-Fi, goes against environmental and housing needs.
“If you don’t build close to your city center, people are just going to leapfrog into rural areas of Chittenden County,” he said, meaning more cars on the road, longer commutes and more sprawl as services are spread out.
The lawsuit names seven counts against the city and three councilors, including illegal taking, violation of due process, violation of the state’s common benefits clause, violation of the equal protection clause, declaratory judgment in that the city lacked authority to seize their property, invalid voting because of conflict of interest and illegal reverse spot zoning.
They’re seeking an injunction barring enforcement of South Burlington’s new land development regulations, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
