The developer of a subdivision in South Burlington was fined $13,000 for cutting down trees during construction and will be required to replant after the city council reached a settlement agreement.
The council approved a settlement agreement with Blackrock Construction, which cut down unapproved trees on a development property in April, according to the agreement.
The company also cut down trees on the abutting JAM Golf land, which was also unapproved. The city decided not to bring them to court, instead agreeing upon a $13,000 settlement.
City councilor Tom Chittenden said that taking Blackrock to court would be a long and expensive process even though he wished the fine was bigger. Chittenden said he encouraged a higher fee in order to “communicate to developers clearing brush that it is very important to honor our regulations.”
President of BlackRock Construction, Ben Avery, wrote in an email that the company has no comment at this time.
During the city council meeting where the settlement was announced, councilor Meaghan Emery said she also wasn’t completely satisfied with the settlement.
“The purpose for this agreement in my mind was to underscore the fact that we will not tolerate the cutting down of our trees and we will not tolerate the violation of our regulations,” Emery said. “I do not see that clearly spelled out in this agreement. I see a payment in lieu of plantings and that is not satisfactory to me.”
Two South Burlington residents also said they wished the fine had been larger and sends developers the wrong message.
“Maybe we were a little soft on the amount, but this is what we discussed and agreed upon,” said city council chair Helen Riehle. “Developers out there, next time we might be harder, so don’t.”
The agreement states that Blackrock is to replant a total of 13 trees — five swamp white oak, one white oak and seven white spruce on the golf course land. These trees replace about a third of the removed trees. Additionally, $13,000 is paid to the city of South Burlington, starting with the first payment of $5,575 in August.
Several council members said they would like the money to go toward planting more trees in South Burlington or toward the replacement of ash trees, which are being killed by the emerald ash borer.
The city plans to remove and replace roughly 800 ash trees.
“The trees will be better, by my estimation, not on that property,” Cota said. “So I think we should take the entire settlement amount of money and spend it on trees outside of that rock, where these homes will go.”
