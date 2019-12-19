What does South Burlington absolutely need?
That was the theme of the Dec. 11 second Capital Improvement Plan meeting, and one that found $525,000 in potential savings for the FY21 budget.
On Dec. 16, city councilors approved the amended plan, with the caveat that items could change during the budget sessions. The proposed cuts bring the FY21 plan’s increase down to $212,000 over FY20.
Also during the Monday meeting, Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard shared that the working draft budget projects a 3.73% increase over the FY20 budget. But, he said, the city was continuing to check its numbers and would have the draft budget ready for councilors by the end of the week.
Cost-drivers in this year’s budget include healthcare, insurance, contractual agreements, the capital improvement plan, the pension increase and three proposed new full-time employees. Proposed new positions include: an additional full-time employee in the Department of Public Works and changing two existing library positions from 20 hours per week to 40 hours per week. On the revenue end, the city is projecting grand list growth at 1%, retiring debt on improvements to the Veterans Center and Community Justice Center and a difference in interest income from switching banks.
“I really do want to emphasize it’s a work in progress,” Hubbard said of the draft budget. “[The budget] currently stands at, I think, it’s a 3.73% increase. I’m not sure if that’s still what it will be at by the time you get it.”
Hubbard added there is an approximately $80,000 delta between expenses and revenues, the city would continue to refine as best it can.
The Capital Improvement Plan meeting, held on Dec. 11, brought together department heads from the Department of Public Works, Recreation and Parks, the Police Department and Fire & Ambulance Department. It allowed councilors to examine where savings could be realized in the Capital Improvement Plan asks, focusing on those requests that would draw from the general fund and directly impact the tax rate.
The plan, initially created about 10 years ago, lays out a decade-long timeline for city projects that cost $10,000 or more, Hubbard said. It incorporates requests from each of the city’s departments. Councilors approve the plan for the coming fiscal year.
Councilors began the discussion by asking Hubbard and City Manager Kevin Dorn how much money they should aim to cut from the plan to maintain a “modest” budget increase.
Hubbard said that a 3% increase had been standard in recent years, and to reach that number, they’d have to drop about $500,000 from the proposed plan.
“If that’s your goal,” Dorn added. “Tom [Hubbard] and I are bringing you a budget this year that we thought was a responsible budget given the needs of the city.”
Dorn reminded councilors that the draft plan had already been reduced from one that had called for a $1.5 million increase over the previous year’s plan.
Paving the way
Public Works Director Justin Rabidoux brought about the largest ask, with paving accounting for about $375,000 of the overall $737,000 plan increase. The large jump was to maintain the $1 million budget allocated for paving in FY20. Originally, South Burlington budgeted $625,000 for FY20 paving, but a FY19 surplus $237,00 and a state-funded paving grant increased the budget to $1 million. According to Rabidoux, returning to the $625,000 budget would strictly limit the city’s paving.
“At $625 we’re either doing Dorset and a few crumbs, or we’re not doing Dorset and we’re continuing to do what we’ve been doing in years past, 7-10 streets citywide,” he said.
In recent years, Dorset St. has been paved as far as the Shelburne Town line, save for a segment between Market and Kennedy Streets. Rabidoux hopes to finish paving Dorset St. between Market and Garden streets in FY21.
Should the councilors allow $750,000 for paving, the city could also pave some neighborhood streets, Rabidoux said.
Councilor Thomas Chittenden said he endorsed the Dorset St. paving. He had heard complaints about ruts along that stretch of road from South Burlington Business Association members, and on social media pages.
“It is a dire need,” Councilor Tim Barritt added. “I cringe at the thought of out-of-town and in-town people traveling through there cursing us all the time, A, because of traffic and B because it’s [bumpy] in the car.”
The councilors were amenable to a $750,000 budget. Rabidoux added he hopes to apply for a $160,000 state-funded paving grant this spring.
Also reduced from the department’s proposal was $100,000 from the ash tree removal line item in FY21.
Public Safety
The Fire & Ambulance department had already consented to pushing a new ambulance request to the FY22 budget. The cost of a new ambulance will run about $400,000, according to Fire Chief Terry Francis, But the most recently purchased ambulance should hold up for FY21.
The department did, however, maintain its ask for a communications tower, improvements to fire station two and a $10,000 testing device for its carbon monoxide testing gear, which Francis said could save the department money on CO bottles within four years, and could become a revenue source
Neighboring towns do not have the device and could potentially be charged to use one at South Burlington’s fire department.
On the Police Department end, Chief Shawn Burke offered reducing its ask be removing a $34,000 vehicle request. The department still proposes to purchase three vehicles, including a cruiser, in FY21. Burke said the department could also decrease its electronics ask by $22,000 due to found money in this year’s budget that allowed the department to purchase a fingerprint scanning device with FY20 funds.
Recreation and Parks director Holly Rees said her department could wait on a $10,000 bleacher replacement.
Dorn also shared that $110,000 could be reduced from this year’s contribution to the City Center Reserve Fund. That fund is part of the debt service for City Center.
The city council unanimously approved the amended FY21 portion of the capital improvement plan. However, they noted that even the approved plan could change during budget discussions. The first budget working session will be held on Jan. 13.