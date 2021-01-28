In pursuit of South Burlington’s long-dreamt walkable downtown, the city will ask voters to allocate Tax Increment Financing dollars for the construction of Garden Street, a new thoroughfare, on Town Meeting Day.
At a Jan. 19 public hearing, the city council approved a warning for the ballot item which requests $4,002,550 of district financing. Councilors emphasized that the project is entirely financeable under the Tax Increment Financing district and will not raise the tax rate.
Funds in the TIF district, or Tax Increment Financing, are comprised of additional tax revenue generated from new development. While taxes from a property’s original value go to the state education fund, if a property undergoes new development, the difference between original and developed value goes into the TIF district fund. The city can invest those funds in public projects approved by voters.
According to Ilona Blanchard, community development director, the project will connect Dorset Street and Williston Road, and include additional roadway improvements.
Tax Increment Financing district funding would largely cover a segment of construction in the area near Trader Joes and Healthy Living, and a segment connecting city center to White Street.
Blanchard said some of the improvements will include a shared use path in front of Healthy Living and curb improvements to make the street more accessible.
“I want to emphasize that unlike the library and community center, this is 100 percent financeable,” said councilor Tom Chittenden at the public hearing.
Chair Helen Riehle hoped voters pass the item come Town Meeting Day. While she admitted that $4 million is “a lot of money,” Riehle explained that the city uses the Tax Increment Financing district process for projects just like this.
“We have a reserve fund to assist with cash flow, but (the project) does not increase the tax rate at all unless for some wild reason nothing else gets built,” she said.
The city remains confident that additional development will occur, through conversations with South Burlington realty and their partners, which will continue to add to the Tax Increment Financing district.
While some construction of the other street segments is already underway, the ballot item will reference the entire project so if costs come under budget, the unused funds may offset remaining costs.
Councilors approved the ballot item language and the official 2021 Town Meeting Day warning, which features a historic change to virtualize the traditional get-together before Town Meeting Day. The city will mail ballots to all registered voters to return by March 2.
