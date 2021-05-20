All people, regardless of citizenship status, can now serve on South Burlington committees as long as they are city residents.
City council voted unanimously Monday, May 17, to approve a resolution that simplifies the committee eligibility requirements to allow non-U.S. residents and youth ages 15 and older to join. The resolution does not allow non-U.S. residents, nor minors, from joining the planning commission or development review board, due to potential legal ramifications, councilors said.
“I see this as potential for new Americans, new Vermonters and minors moving into the adult stage to gain meaningful participation opportunities,” said councilor Meaghan Emery at a meeting May 3 where she introduced the issue for consideration.
At the earlier meeting, councilors debated whether to set an age cap, a quota or to add more seats to existing committees but settled on the existing number.
The resolution’s first draft restricted non-U.S. residents and minors from attending executive sessions, even though committees rarely deliberate privately, however, the line was struck from the final draft before approval.
“This would be such an incredibly rare thing for advisory committees to have to go into executive session to receive advice from legal counsel,” said city manager Kevin Dorn, that he suggested striking the line altogether.
Later that night, one of the first teens to apply to serve on a city committee, Minelle Sarfo-Adu, interviewed for a seat.
Sarfo-Adu, a student at Big Picture South Burlington — a self-directed, community- and project-based learning project — hopes to add “youth voice” to the affordable housing committee.
“I feel that’s very important,” she said.
Councilors concluded their final round of interviews Monday night and they are expected to announce appointments to committees in June.
