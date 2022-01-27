Face masks are required inside all public spaces in South Burlington — grocery stores, businesses, restaurants — since the city council tightened their local mandate last week.
Since early December, masks were required only inside municipal public spaces like city hall and the library, but as the new year seemed to bring a surge in COVID-19 cases across Vermont thanks to the Omicron variant, city councilors voted to double down on safety measures.
The temporary mandate does not apply to indoor spaces closed to the public, like office buildings. According to a bill passed last fall granting municipalities local control over mask mandates, South Burlington must renew their ordinance every 30 days before all restrictions expire at the end of April.
“I think this Omicron is pretty scary,” city council chair Helen Riehle said at a meeting Jan. 18, adding that she’s been shopping out of South Burlington in communities with stricter mandates where she feels safe. “Granted we have a high percentage of people who are vaccinated but we also know even if you’re vaccinated and boosted you can still contract that variant. You may not have any issues, but you can spread it. I think it’s incumbent upon us to really keep the public as safe as possible.”
The city council passed the resolution 4-1, with Matt Cota dissenting, despite opposition from police chief Shawn Burke. He argued that since the resolution does not specify any enforcement mechanism, police officers and dispatchers will have to shoulder more work as they respond to complaints, explain they have no authority and direct complainants to other resources.
“It will involve police in something they have no reason to be involved with,” he said, adding that he is against a city mandate that has “zero enforcement capability.”
City manager Jessie Baker recommended using “education, education, education” instead of police, and city councilors asked residents to not call police regarding the mandate.
“I don’t want the police enforcing this at all. Call us. Call me. Call your city councilors,” city councilor Thomas Chittenden said.
The local business community voiced the loudest opposition to a city-wide mask mandate in all public spaces when councilors deliberated last month, initially winning over the majority by arguing their businesses couldn’t take another hit.
Chittenden County is the most infected county in the state with 12,102 COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths as of last Friday, according to the Vermont Department of Health. In the last update, the county added 64 new cases.
The rate of cases in South Burlington has also been on the rise since last fall, with the most recent count at 2,354.
The rule took effect Jan. 19 following the city council meeting the night before and will expire Feb. 18 unless the city council votes to renew the resolution.
