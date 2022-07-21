The South Burlington City Council officially set the municipal tax rate at 47 cents last week, a bit higher than predicted when residents voted to approve the budget on Town Meeting Day.
The barely-there bump is due partly to a lower-than-expected grand list, which grew about 1.3 percent from last year, and to the city excluding profits from its tax increment financing district.
For South Burlington homestead owners, the property tax rate is $1.76, about a 2 percent decrease from last year. Non-homestead property taxpayers will pay a combined tax rate of $1.92.
The overall tax rate for city operations would’ve been about 45 cents, but the total includes two special funds, Pennies for Paths and the open space fund, which each collect an additional cent on the tax rate. At 47 cents in total, that’s a little over 7 percent higher than last year’s budget, although officials noted that since the state’s education tax rates are slightly lower this year, the difference is minimal.
While voters approved the city’ general fund budget of $17.9 million in March, the tax rate is not official until municipal grand lists are finalized, usually in late June, after which the state can set education property tax rates, and local municipalities can set their respective tax rates.
Tax installments are due Aug. 15, Nov. 15 and March 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.