After a heated debate and a split vote, Exit 12B may not be the future of Interstate-89.

South Burlington’s city council rehashed its traffic study talk during a Monday night meeting, listening to testimony from city committees and voting to reverse their recommendation of Exit 12B for further study.

While the goal seemed to be to repair division following a split vote in April on the subject, councilors ended the discussion with further fracture, voting 3-2 to table it pending school board feedback.

The May 3 meeting lasted five hours and 22 minutes, with about 40 of that dedicated to traffic talk. The late hour and long agenda seemed to compound tensions between councilors, still raw from the April 19 meeting, a petition by councilor Meaghan Emery to repeal that vote and two weeks of heated social media commentary.

At the heart of the debate are two exits eligible for upgrades in the I-89 2050 Study by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

• Exit 12B would widen Route 116 to four lanes, create a bridge with a sidewalk and multiuse path and add on-ramps at Tilley Drive and Hinesburg Road. It would reduce traffic on Williston Road by about 15 percent, according to the regional planning commission, but would increase traffic on Route 116, south of I-89 by about 39 percent. It would also have the biggest right-of-way impacts on public and private property.

• Exit 13 would update the existing infrastructure to create a single point diamond interchange and a new shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians. It would reduce traffic on Dorset Street by about 17 percent and reduce traffic at Exit 14, but would likely increase traffic on Dorset headed south by 33 percent.

Councilor Tim Barritt, who voted in favor of 12B in April, motioned to reconsider the previous vote, citing the slew of public questions and confusion he heard since the vote.

“I understand the importance of both: Exit 13 and Exit 12B. I’m not backing down from my support for 12B, but I think the regional planning commission should really keep both exits in mind,” he said.

In early April, six city committees reviewed the study and gave recommendations on which proposed exit upgrades to study further.

The planning commission, bicycle and pedestrian committee, and natural resources committee favored Exit 13; the energy committee raised concerns about the accuracy of the metrics, though said it would prefer Exit 13 if they had to choose; the economic development committee wrote in favor of Exit 12B; and the affordable housing committee did not recommend a specific exit but asked to prioritize economic development over other metrics.

Committee thoughts

Bicycle and pedestrian committee chair Shawn Goddard noted that their recommendation supported both Exit 13 and Exit 14 diamond interchanges, but that his group was troubled by Exit 12B.

“We have real concerns about what an exit at 12B would do to the traffic patterns in the area north of 12B heading into the residential neighborhoods, and how much additional infrastructure South Burlington would have to consider to handle the resulting traffic increases on roads where we’re working now to try to implement crosswalks and other bike-ped infrastructure,” he told councilors on May 3.

“What other infrastructure is going to be required in order to manage the additional traffic flow?” he asked.

Nic Anderson, committee clerk and director of transportation at Champlain College, penned the committee’s letter in support of Exit 13 prior to the council’s April vote.

“One of the big things we look at when thinking of bike networks, in general, is if its direct, convenient, comfortable and safe. Adding that bike lane directly across Exit 13 ticks all those boxes,” he said in an April interview.

“Adding a third interchange induces demand,” he said. “We want to make the city more livable for South Burlington residents, not for people to drive through quickly.”

For John Burton, a long-time member of the economic development committee, the high-paying jobs available near the proposed Exit 12B would benefit the city more than Exit 13. The committee voted unanimously to support 12B.

“People winding their way through a lot of city streets adds additional traffic between the airport and between business park access,” said Burton in an April interview.

This would push more trucks and cars onto the city’s secondary roads, like Kennedy Drive and Williston Road, he said. Building an exit at 12B straight to the business and technology parks would likely make jobs and nearby housing more attractive and would also be “safer for pedestrians and bicyclists on the streets,” he said.

As far as the environmental footprint, Burton worries that some community members are overzealous in their quest to slow climate change.

“I don’t think saving a couple feet of an exit ramp is honestly going to turn the tide on climate change,” he said. “People still have to make a living, put food on their table, have a house to live in. We all agree (climate change) is a problem, but we have to do it in a way that’s reasonable.”

The affordable housing committee did not recommend a specific interchange option but asked that the council weigh economic development benefits higher than other metrics.

Committee chair Chris Trombly explained that prioritizing economic development would “bolster local salaries and wages for area workers which helps improve the overall well-being in the region, including housing affordability,” per a committee statement he read at the May 3 meeting.

“Basically, you can’t afford a house if you don’t have a job, and we can’t take for granted the jobs that we have,” he said.

The planning commission voted unanimously to support Exit 13.

“Adding some additional on- and off- ramps to Exit 13 would have a much smaller impact than a whole new interchange at Exit 12B,” said chair Jessica Louisos in April. The community would “gain mobility and connection” at an exit which is not fully connected, she added.

According to the commission’s recommendation letter, “the footprint of environmental impacts is lower at Exit 13.”

She clarified that the commission did not compare the two exits in their analysis, which city councilor Thomas Chittenden pointed out.

“The distinction to me is that the planning commission didn’t consciously say to not do 12B,” he noted at the May 3 meeting.

Discussions in the energy committee focused on their concerns with the regional planning commission’s metrics and scoring used to analyze the various exit options.

“Ultimately, the weighting process and the scores, we felt, gave a sense of false precision,” said chair Ethan Goldman on May 3. The difference between the vehicle miles traveled and energy savings, from plan to plan, were so small “they were essentially a rounding error,” he said.

With concerning questions about the metrics and analysis, he said, the energy committee felt it difficult to choose one of the exits.

“(We) felt like it sort of missed the point of actually being able to compare all the different impacts that were analyzed,” Goldman said. Despite their concerns, the energy committee recommended Exit 13 over 12B for further consideration, though “it wasn’t a strong difference,” he said.

In a statement by vice-chair Larry Kupferman, the natural resources committee recommended Exit 13 for its reduction of paved surfaces, revised wildlife pathways and broadened noise mitigation for neighborhoods.

Kupferman added, “If you look carefully at the proposed design of Exit 13 access to the airport, Kennedy Drive is much improved from current design and will offer better access to the airport.”

Split and tabled

Following committee testimony, city councilors seemed ready to consider both Exit 13 and Exit 12B — until city manager Kevin Dorn tossed a third element into the mess.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to talk to the school board about what their thoughts are about additional traffic going both on Kennedy Drive and on Dorset Street,” said Dorn as the clock ticked toward midnight.

“As city manager, I have concerns about the traffic stacking up in front of our fire department and not being able to get our fire and ambulance out of the garage. But this is a study; these things will come out,” he added.

Debate then ping-ponged between two camps: councilor Emery and chair Helen Riehle favored tabling the discussion pending feedback from the school board, and councilors Matt Cota and Chittenden favored asking the regional planning commission to consider both Exits 12B and 13 for further study.

Barritt swung the other way Monday night, splitting the vote 3-2 in favor of tabling the discussion in anticipation of the school board’s feedback.

“I would rather err, personally, on giving the school board a chance to weigh in because I don’t want to divide the community, yet again,” said Riehle just before the vote. “For a project that’s 30 years out, is another two weeks going to destroy everything? I don’t think so. I know (the regional planning commission) gave us a timeline, but I think we need to come up with the best decision for the city.”