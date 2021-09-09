South Burlington city council officially recently established a Climate Action Task Force at a meeting after months of work on a climate change resolution and debate over how to move forward.
The task force is charged with working with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and the Vermont Climate Council to create a climate action plan, resulting in a recommendation to city council within a year identifying a strategy to accomplish the city’s climate goals.
The task force is authorized to work on its plan with the affordable housing, bicycle and pedestrian, economic development, energy, and natural resources and conservation committees, as well as the planning commission.
One member from each of those committees will make up the task force, with two representatives from the energy committee.
Work will focus on policy planning to address climate change at the local level, according to the Aug. 17 city council resolution. The members shall serve for two years or until the council adopts a climate action plan, whichever comes first.
At that council meeting, resident Rosanne Greco expressed concern that the one-year time frame was too long, but councilor Tom Chittenden disagreed, noting he felt the city has already made many strides.
Councilors passed the motion unanimously.
