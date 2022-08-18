There is no sugarcoating in the South Burlington climate action task force’s plan, nor is there any wiggle room in its timeline.
“It doesn’t count to almost get there. You don’t get points for effort,” said Ethan Goldman, a member of the city’s energy committee and chair of the climate action task force.
The goal is to reduce South Burlington’s greenhouse gas emissions 60 percent from 2019 emissions by 2030, less than eight years away, through addressing the city’s biggest contributors — transportation, commercial and industrial building energy, and residential building energy. By 2050, they hope to reduce emissions by 80 percent below 1990 levels.
The plan offers mostly big picture recommendations rather than concrete policy, with the intention to create detailed implementation plans per sector after city council review and approval. It also includes recommendations regarding the city’s policies on land use, housing development, natural areas and more, as well as a host of new data quantifying local emissions.
Written in consultation with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the draft plan is meant to align with goals set in Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act and the Paris Climate Agreement.
Some highlights include prohibiting fossil fuel thermal energy in new buildings, revising the land development regulations to protect more grasslands and electrifying municipal vehicles. No leaf blowers. Yes, electric charging stations. No gas-powered lawn mowers. Yes, vitality gardens.
The climate action task force was formed last year after the South Burlington City Council passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to fight climate change. Before that, the city had passed an energy efficiency resolution in 2014 and, in 2017, had joined the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition and the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by upwards of 26 percent below peak levels by 2025.
Finally having a plan in hand and a path forward, after years of the city committing to little more than aspirational goals, brings Goldman a breath of relief.
“There wasn’t a lot of concrete planning and public commitments to how we were going to meet those goals. We weren’t doing nothing: there was a lot of good talk, but we weren’t on track. Frankly, we didn’t even know what the track was,” Goldman said.
The point of the climate action plan is to establish clear local goals and determine how to measure them. If they had tried to dig into more details, the plan would’ve been delayed even further, Goldman noted.
“We need to get this high-level message across so the city council can understand where the focus needs to be. We also want to engage with a broader audience and more stakeholders — city staff, the school board, residents and the business community — as we get into implementation plans,” he added. “Some work isn’t going to be possible for city council to do by themselves.”
The local inventory of emissions and analysis of the community is critical for the crafting of implementation plans, said Andrew Chalnick, another member of the climate action task force.
“How many buildings do you need to decarbonize in a year and how quickly? How many buildings need to weatherize in a year? What do you need to do with commercial spaces? How many cars do you need to switch over to EVs?” asked Chalnick, who also serves on the city’s planning commission. “It just really brought home the scale and breadth of the problem in a very real way, setting targets for each of those actions.”
Transportation emissions
At 66 percent, transportation is South Burlington’s biggest contributor to greenhouse gases. However, this section of the plan offers fewer recommendations than the other sections and largely relies on consumers buying electric vehicles.
The top electric vehicles per Kelley Blue Book range in price from $25,000 to $67,000 and up, making EVs a feasible switch for households in South Burlington that make the median household income of $77,000, but not necessarily for the 544 households living below the poverty level, or the 752 who do not have a car.
Goldman and Chalnick explained this chapter is light on recommendations because South Burlington alone has few tools at its disposal to alter transportation emissions and that control rests largely with the state and federal governments, in legislation and with regional providers like Green Mountain Transit.
Furthermore, in a city where most people do not work where they live — a little over 17,600 people commute from out of town to South Burlington and only 13 percent of the city’s population live and work locally — it is difficult to regulate non-residents.
“There isn’t an easy answer to that,” Goldman said, noting that the task force discussed long-term tactics like boosting biking and pedestrian infrastructure and building housing closer to city services to discourage driving altogether.
The plan notes that employers can “incentivize their employees to make their commutes more energy efficient by installing electric vehicle charging equipment” and can educate employees to use other forms of transportation like public transit and carpooling.
Targets include replacing 75 percent of gas vehicles with electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids and reducing vehicle miles traveled by 2.5 percent annually by 2030. To get there, a few recommendations include requiring all new buildings to have “the appropriate amount” of electric vehicle charging equipment, prioritizing high-density walkable development, creating a walk/bike master plan and investing in Green Mountain Transit to increase ridership.
Thermal building energy
After transportation, thermal heating and cooling of buildings in South Burlington is the second highest contributor to emissions, accounting for 34 percent.
To meet 2030 targets, the task force recommends weatherizing 600 homes annually, developing a preferential tax rate for highly efficient buildings, advocating to pass a statewide clean heat standard and changing the city charter to regulate fossil fuel use in existing buildings, among other things.
Consultants from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, Ann Janda and Melanie Needle, were critical in translating that data into action, Chalnick added.
As they’ve worked with South Burlington on their plan, Janda said they’ve seen “a lot of interest from municipalities also wanting to create a climate action plan,” which has also given them an opportunity to talk to folks about enhanced energy plans, a similar document that covers much of the same scope and goals.
While both plans help to “spur political action” or “stimulate policy change,” Janda said, Needle noted that enhanced energy plans are also used in state permitting and that they can take a little less time to plan.
The task force is set to present the draft of the climate action plan to the South Burlington city council in September. Pending city council approval, the next step will be to develop detailed implementation plans and garner feedback from the community.
“It still does not solve the problem just to have a draft plan. This is the first step down a much longer journey. I don’t want to declare a victory in any way,” Goldman said. His intent isn’t to be fatalistic or “whip people into a panic,” but he’s firm in his belief that there is no plan B for fighting climate change.
“I really hope we can get people excited seeing how much potential there is to bring this new technology to communities,” he said. “It’s important to come together as a community and ask, how can we invest so all of us have a satisfying, happy, prosperous future together? How do we invest in a place to live where everyone wants to be a part of it? If we’re going to make plans, let’s do it together.”
Editorial note: This story was updated Aug. 18, 2022 to reflect that the plan is still in draft form. Details will be finalized at the climate action task force's meeting at the end of August.
