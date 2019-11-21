Chamberlin School Principal Holly Rouelle didn’t hear the F-35s when they first flew over her school. She knew they were coming, but was busy reading to a class when the jets made their Sept. 19 descent into the Burlington International Airport. Later, when she left the classroom, she was stopped by a faculty member.
“Someone in the hallway asked me if I had heard the noise and I thought they meant the children in the band room,” she said.
But, she added, other faculty who were out in the gardens that afternoon heard the F-35s land. Rouelle hasn’t really noticed the jets in the following weeks.
“[The staff] may feel differently, but no one has come to me,” she said. “It becomes part of your daily noise.”
Rouelle added that when she started working at Chamberlin School she couldn’t believe how accustomed people were to the F-16 noise. But her colleagues told her she’d get used to it and, eventually, wouldn’t notice it.
School staff even had a nickname for a break enacted while the planes flew over. Raising an index finger, teachers would employ the “Chamberlin Pause,” ceasing instruction until the aircraft and its noise were out of earshot.
Sure enough, Rouelle’s colleagues were correct; she quickly adapted to the noise. Rouelle thinks the same might ring true with the F-35s.
“That being said, right now our windows are shut,” she said, adding that jet noise might be more noticeable in the spring when the windows are open and students help out in the garden. Plus, she said things might be different once all 20 jets arrive at the base.
There have been some delays in F-35 arrivals. The Vermont Air National Guard was supposed to average two new jets per month until this summer, when the full fleet will be in place. However, there has been poor weather in Fort Worth, Texas ,where Lockheed Martin manufactures the planes, Vermont Air National Guard Lt. Col. Nate Graber said. He added that doesn’t completely explain the delay, but that he’s unsure of the other factors.
New jets could arrive within the next week, Graber said.
“They’re looking at Thanksgiving, the Tuesday or Wednesday prior. That’s what they’re shooting for now and that’s supposed to be two jets,” he said. “If not, I’m guessing it’s going to be at least three if not four the first week of December.”
Back at Chamberlin School, the windows are shut for winter, but in in the spring and summer months is not an option – at least not now, without air conditioning units. The building becomes “stifling hot” as temperatures rise outside, she said. If Federal Aviation Administration funds are secured, air conditioning units could address that problem. The units would allow windows to remain closed, and sound to be dampened, even during warmer weather.
Some community members have voiced concerns about children’s exposure to F-35 noise while they play outside for recess. But Rouelle said she hasn’t noticed an F-35-related increase in sound exposure to students outside for recess. And while some community members have suggested the Guard should provide the school with a schedule of takeoffs so that kids can be inside during those times, Rouelle says Chamberlin has staff who come in for lunch and recess, and those periods cannot be moved around.
As for concerns about the jet noise being a learning distraction, Rouelle she said it might not have the impact many believe it will.
“Most of our families live in the community and so they’re used to it,” she said.
According to Chamberlin School teacher Cindy Tan, the F-35s are “definitely louder” than the F-16s. But, she said, it depends where you are in the building and if windows are open.
District Superintendent David Young hasn’t been in Chamberlin School while an F-35 has taken off, but he knows well the “Chamberlin Pause” that occurred under the F-16s.
“When the windows are open, for those few seconds it’s just not worth trying to talk over them,” Young said. “Your voice has to get significantly louder, you’re better just to wait until they pass.”
He is hopeful that the airport will receive funding to install air conditioning units in the school, allowing for the windows to be shut year-round to help reduce noise. Young acknowledges the noise can be a learning distraction.
“Having to pause, although very short, very small fractions of time, is still a distraction to the student who’s trying to get something out, or to the teacher,” he said. “Being able to have our windows shut where we can continue to teach and learn is important.”
Young has not received any complaints or feedback about the noise of the new jets, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any.
“The air guard and the airport they’ve cooperated with us and it’s part of our fabric of our community is the airport,” he said. “We’ve been dealing with traffic in and out, we’ve also had the benefit of it, too.”