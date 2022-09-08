The primary election in South Burlington was a flutter of action, but this year one thing set the city apart from all other municipalities in the state.
The city was the first in Vermont to test new high-speed scanners, election tech used in some other states that hastens the pre-processing of early ballots by reviewing them in large batches then combining the results with day-of ballots into a master computer.
The high-speed scanners lifted some stress off the shoulders of city clerk Donna Kinville, who often resembles a blur on election day as she goes from polling location to polling location, overseeing, managing and problem solving.
But the scanners also reminded her that the clerk’s office is in desperate need of change, whether that means more staffing, new tech or something else, because with new House and Senate districts, a growing population and growing use of absentee ballots, she can barely shoulder it all.
“With the fifth House district, it’s almost getting to be too much for this office to handle. We’re almost at the point where we need to look at something to relieve the pressure,” Kinville said, adding that the office hasn’t grown much in staff since she took over 20 years ago.
The new high-speed scanners could be one way to relieve pressure on the clerk’s office, as they cut the processing time of absentee ballots drastically, she said.
A stack of 100 to 150 ballots goes into the scanner, which can be customized to separate any ballots that have write-ins, overvotes or that are in question, so the board of civil authority can review them. Once all early ballots are accounted for, that information is uploaded to a standalone computer — not connected to the internet, Kinville noted — and combined with results from the polling location tabulators to produce the overall election results.
“It was nice to be able to take the write-in ballots, segregate them and mark them as one batch,” she added.
One aspect of the scanner that she is not “crazy about” is the fact that the computer does not naturally separate the results by district when combining early ballots with day-of, to see how residents voted locally. She said if she uses these scanners in the future, she would create an Excel spreadsheet to manually keep track of district-by-district vote tallies.
Kinville added that the merging of results on the computer was a tad confusing and that the results were not as “instantaneous” as usual, as she frequently can get some form of unofficial results before 9 p.m. This year, Kinville didn’t send out results until about 9:30 p.m.
“We love technology in South Burlington; anything we can do to make things more streamlined. But making sure the integrity of the election still stands is my number one thing. I don’t care how fast it is: If it’s not reliable, I don’t want anything to do with it,” Kinville said.
With that said, Kinville said she is confident in the primary results and did not see any inconsistencies.
Heading into the November election, which will bring two ballots to South Burlington voters — a statewide and a local one — Kinville is excited to give the high-speed scanner a second try and tweak the process with what she’s learned so far.
“It is definitely going to be a huge time saver for us,” she said.
But nothing is free, she noted, and she doesn’t know how much these high-speed scanners might cost should the city be interested in purchasing one once this testing phase is over.
Adding more staff, permanent or even seasonal, could be another way to relieve pressure on the clerk’s office.
City manager Jessie Baker said she and Kinville have been talking for a couple months about how elections have changed during the pandemic, how the city’s population is growing, and how best to meet those needs.
“There’s been a huge uptick in mail-in ballots and South Burlington has increased its population by 26 percent in 20 years — that changes the demand on our staff far beyond just the day of the election,” Baker said. “Donna, the board of civil authority, the city council and the justices of the peace do an amazing job, but it’s a lot to put on them for ensuring we hold trust in our electoral process.”
She and Kinville have talked about adding seasonal staff, like the recreation and parks department.
“Donna has great ideas. She is such a pro and such a leader for the city and for clerks statewide. My job is to support her and what she needs,” Baker said.
The General Election is on Nov. 8. Some big-ticket statewide items up for a vote include Prop 5, which proposes enshrining reproductive health care into the state constitution, and the races for governor and Congress, among other races. Locally, South Burlington will vote on whether to join a communications union district, which builds and manages broadband-internet infrastructure, with a few neighboring municipalities.
