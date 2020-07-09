Take a drive to the South East Quadrant and you’ll run into some 375 acres of lush agricultural land, called the Auclair Property. Straddling the South Burlington-Shelburne border, it connects to hundreds of already conserved acres in South Burlington, Williston and Shelburne.
In 2018, Bread and Butter Farm, Dirt Capital Partners, the Vermont Land Trust and the City of South Burlington created a plan to purchase and conserve the 375 acres along Hinesburg and Cheese Factory roads.
On July 6, the South Burlington City Council voted 4-1 to up the ante, investing more money from the city’s Open Space Fund to unlock a federal match that will help completely conserve about 117 acres of the land in “Parcel B.”
More than two years ago, the city pledged about $605,000 to help conserve a portion of Parcel B to make it available for farming and avoid development that would strain city services, city staff said in 2018.
Last month, members of the Vermont Land Trust asked the city if it would add about $310,000 to its original investment to gain the maximum $915,000 match from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, completing the purchase of that parcel.
On Monday night, councilors voted to contribute the funding needed to get the maximum federal match. They included the option to purchase 5-8 acres of land, excluded from the conservation partnership, for future recreational use.
According to Director of Planning and Zoning Paul Conner, it’s hard to predict what the cost would be for those 5-8 acres, but current estimates are between $30,000 and $50,000 per acre.
Any land that is excluded from the conservation partnership will be ineligible for the federal money, Conner said. The city, by itself or with partners, would have to contribute funds for that land.
Councilor Tim Barritt was the lone no-vote, feeling that the city had already bought in to the Auclair project and should reserve Open Space money for future conservation purchases.
But Chair Helen Riehle said it was important to draw down the federal dollars while available.
“When you think about that whole parcel and you add onto it what Williston and Shelburne and the University of Vermont have conserved it’s just incredible. It will never happen again in our lifetime or anyone’s lifetime. Once the land is gone and developed it’s gone,” Riehle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.