Swift Street Extension may lose its road status and be replaced by a 20-foot-wide path should proposed changes to the South Burlington city map be approved next month.
City councilors moved to hold a hearing Oct. 4 to consider changes to the official map, including one that would retain the right-of-way at Swift Street Extension for a future multi-use path, instead of a road, and another to remove a planned road connecting IDX Drive and Sebring Road to Overlook and Deerfield drives.
The latter change was already incorporated into the city’s comprehensive plan, explained planning commission chair Jessica Louisos at the meeting, but not yet updated on the map.
Both proposed changes are meant to “maintain connectivity,” she said.
Director of planning and zoning Paul Conner added that staff consulted police, fire and rescue, the public works department and others on both potential road changes.
A consultant for a transportation study of Tilley Drive also examined Swift Street Extension, Conner added. Its main function would be to remove traffic from Kennedy Drive, he said, but the road is not “over-trafficked at this time.”
“We try to connect neighborhoods whenever we can from a planning perspective,” he added. The proposed path would allow pedestrian connectivity without cutting through the neighboring University of Vermont Horticulture Farm, according to Conner.
There are also connections to the north and south of the farm.
Councilor Tom Chittenden expressed concern at the loss of connection via Sebring Road as a potential burden on future taxpayers.
“I feel like we’re negating future options as well as not protecting the city’s interests in pedestrian connectedness in removing that Sebring pathway,” Chittenden cautioned, though he joined the majority in approving a warned hearing Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.