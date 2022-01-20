The South Burlington municipal tax rate is revenue neutral, revenue neutral, revenue neutral.
City officials have repeated the refrain since the city-wide reappraisal last year unveiled a booming grand list and skyrocketing property values. The refrain translates into: Don’t freak out, the municipal tax rate won’t skyrocket along with the grand list.
But two of the city’s special funds, the open space fund and Penny for Paths, which each collect 1 cent from taxpayers in addition to the municipal rate, are not revenue neutral. Rather, they grow with the grand list, so if left as is, these two funds would see a nearly 31 percent increase — that’s a little over $190,000 more for each.
And a major hit to local tax bills.
For city councilor Tim Barritt, the funding formula left unchecked could be misleading to voters. He hopes to add a ballot item this Town Meeting Day to see if South Burlington residents still support the taxes, or if they would prefer a more consistent levy moving forward.
“This seems unfair that they’re having to pay more than they chose to when they voted years ago,” Barritt argued as councilors narrowed in on municipal budget discussions last week. “It’s almost a mode of false advertising to say that that the reassessment is revenue neutral. It’s not revenue neutral for these two issues.”
Now councilors hope to pull out the two funds and send them back to the voters for their say: Should both funds continue working as is, with a flat tax based off grand list growth? Or should the city tinker with the funding formula to continue the stream at a more consistent pace?
The South Burlington open space fund, which levies 1 cent onto the municipal tax rate for acquisition and conservation of open natural areas, was approved by voters in 2000. In later years, the scope was widened to include acquisition of lands for recreation purposes and city parks.
Eight properties have been purchased by the city since 2000, totaling over 635 acres of land, including the Scott property, Leduc properties, Goodrich parcel, the Auclair properties and the Underwood property, recently renamed the Thomas Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area.
In 2018, voters approved the Penny for Paths initiative, which levies a 1 cent tax for bike and pedestrian improvements. Some of the projects to be funded through this initiative include filling in gaps in recreation paths, crosswalks, walking trails and sidewalks throughout the city. One of the major projects seeks to connect the city’s 24-mile multi-use path along Dorset Street.
Back when the two funds were approved, no one would have expected the grand list to grow so much in one year, Barritt argued.
Linda Norris, a resident of South Burlington who tuned into the city council meeting, said she voted in favor of Penny for Paths back in 2018, but that this year’s increase is hefty.
“The voters should really have a vote on this. I’m a big biker but it’s quite a big increase,” she said.
Based on an average of the last five years, the grand list grows about 1.01 percent annually, so with a $3 billion grand list, both funds usually rake in about $310,000, according to assistant city manager Andrew Bolduc. One possible way to maintain the special funds but avoid rollercoaster changes would be to alter the tax to a partial penny; a ratio based on typical grand list growth.
That would keep growth on the same curve, without the reassessment jump, Barritt explained.
While city councilors also volleyed the idea of instituting caps on the funds, Bolduc said that could get complicated.
“Mechanically, I think it makes more sense to try to do it as a ratio, so it’s an anticipated levy,” Bolduc said. “You can look at your tax bill today, see what your home value is worth, and you can factor exactly how much you’ll pay into the open space fund and Penny for Paths fund.”
Councilor Meaghan Emery added she prefers a ratio to a cap and is in favor of putting the question on the ballot. “I think it shows real respect for the voter,” she said.
Still, some residents argued that both funds are intended for projects the city desires, and that inflation won’t go away.
Bob Britt, a member of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian committee, noted at least $3 million worth of projects do not have funding and this money could be critical to growing the city’s recreation infrastructure.
“I understand it is a big jump, but it’s needed for all the growth we’ve had in the city. We need to have that money to meet our climate goals and to meet our alternate transportation goals,” Britt said, speaking as a citizen and not on behalf of the committee.
City councilors voted on the municipal budget and other ballot warnings after press deadline on Tuesday, but voters will likely have a chance to weigh in on Town Meeting Day.
