Half of all South Burlington city land would be protected if the city approves the planning commission’s proposed environmental protection standards revisions.
The commission’s draft proposal includes expansions of current standards and new guidelines that would ultimately conserve approximately 5,319 out of 10,607 total acres; a change from 41 to 50 percent of city land, which also includes parks and land conserved by third parties, according to the planning and zoning department.
“Are we achieving the city’s goals? Does it look like neighborhoods make sense? Do we have more work to do on resources?” asked planning commission chair Jessica Louisos at a joint city council meeting April 6.
At that meeting, commissioners presented their draft, kicking off the next step in their process to garner public feedback.
The issuance comes about a month before the May interim zoning deadline, though city councilors are expected to renew the development pause — until commissioners finish drafting revisions to planned unit development regulations, which cover subdivision and different types of land uses, among other things.
While some residents have raised concerns about the proposed decrease in available spaces for new development, others have called for further environmental protections.
Still, both sides of the debate are looking forward to the same thing: an end to interim zoning.
What’s new?
The proposed revisions would expand floodplain management, update stormwater management, consolidate stream buffer and river corridor standards, establish habitat blocks and connectors, and create categories to organize natural resources.
• Similar to current regulations, which generally prohibit development in river corridors and 100-year floodplains, the proposal creates a 500-year floodplain where similar rules would apply.
• Wetland buffers in residential areas would increase from 50 to 100 feet.
• A new section proposes prohibiting development on steep slopes with a grade of more than 25 percent, with some exceptions.
• A new section on habitat blocks creates mapped areas depicting where development is prohibited. Some exceptions to restrictions include invasive species removal, walking trails and forestry, which is exempt from local regulations under state law. The regulation also provides some allowances for development applicants, although further details will be ironed out in the planned unit development revisions.
• Similarly, newly created habitat connectors, often linked by streams or wetlands between habitat blocks, would have more protection. A buffer of 150 feet from habitat connectors would be established.
Commissioners created three new categories to organize natural resources and make regulatory distinctions. The planning commission has not finished revising the planned unit development regulations where these categories would largely come into play.
• Hazards are resources typically state or federally regulated where the property or wildlife would be significantly impacted by development or certain infrastructure. The land can vary in size and “limited incursions” onto the property will be permitted following review.
• Level 1 resources are locally identified and typically large in size. The proposal would allow for limited flexibility in adjusting boundaries or in land use.
• Level 2 resources are typically small in size and would require specific review. They are not necessarily restricted from development, but could be “mitigated through careful site design,” according to the proposal.
What’s missing?
“These new environmental standards will combine conservation with growth — it’s a balance of those,” said Vince Bolduc, a South Burlington resident for 45 years and member of the affordable housing committee. His “impulse reaction” to the standards is positive, he said, though he still harbors concerns about the effect on housing affordability.
“Whenever you restrict the supply, the price goes up,” he said, and he worries about further restricting the amount of available space in the city for development.
Young people and families cannot afford to live in South Burlington, Bolduc added, and even if they could there is little stock for them to choose from.
He hopes the new regulations will catalyze the development of more housing for middle income folks in the southeast quadrant and for young people. “We’re not doing a good enough job with that,” he said.
Building housing closer to the city, near jobs and schools, will also help the environment by decreasing the number of cars commuting into the city, he said.
“Workers need a place to live. If they have to drive to South Burlington from Georgia or Richmond, that’s burning a lot more carbon,” he said.
Maps showing what land is covered under the revised environmental protections don’t show how much development opportunity is available in terms of infill, argued Paul Conner, director of planning and zoning. According to him, the opportunities are endless for what can be built on land that’s seen development before.
“Over time we’re anticipating more and more redevelopment and infill in areas that were previously built upon. That doesn’t ever end,” said Conner.
Sarah Dopp, an environmentalist and president of the South Burlington Land Trust, is keen on the idea of infill development as opposed to building on open spaces.
Still, she wants to see more protections around agricultural lands, grasslands and habitat blocks.
“It’s absolutely wonderful to have the acknowledgment of wildlife habitats, forest blocks and wooded areas,” she said, but she isn’t sure the protections are rigorous enough.
“There might be raptors living in the tree canopy, but they need to seek food in a field adjacent to their habitat,” she suggested; simply protecting a block of land wouldn’t protect animals moving and foraging for food beyond it.
“I’m not personally excited to develop in those [open] areas but I can see some thoughtful development could be done in between, as long as it truly segregates out the developable from the non-developable,” she said.
She’s also worried about the lack of protections for city agricultural lands and soil, which could become vital as climate change continues to disrupt weather and food systems.
“We’ll need all the agricultural land of all varieties that we can get,” she said.
Ray Gonda on the city conservation committee feels similarly, although he noted it’s difficult to think so far into the future while balancing the rights of landowners.
“If we’re ever going to be able to partially feed ourselves locally, we have to protect those soils. It’s a very complicated issue,” Gonda said.
He argues that while “balance” seems to be at the heart of the conversation between developers and conservationists, the scale has tipped more in favor of development for years.
What’s next?
The environmental protection standards seem to have ushered in a rare moment of shared feelings between the two camps: Cautious optimism and excitement to feel the end of interim zoning within reach.
Development in South Burlington has largely been on hold for more than two years while the planning commission overhauled city land development regulations, the umbrella under which environmental protections and planned unit developments fall.
“We can’t do the rest of what’s required of interim zoning until we do this,” said Bolduc. “The planning commission has done a great job. I hope it passes.”
At a public hearing May 3, city council is tentatively expected to renew interim zoning which would extend the planning commission’s time to finish up revising the rest of the land development regulations.
Within the next month, the planning commission plans to hold a number of information sessions leading up to a public hearing on May 20 where they will vote on whether to send their proposal to city council for adoption.
“I urge people to come to the listening sessions and hearings, both at the city council and planning commission level, and try to think about what they want for the future,” said Dopp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.