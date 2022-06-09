South Burlington officials added a few changes to the official city map to make room for new bicycle and pedestrian paths, even though they don’t exist yet.
The changes to the city map OK’d by the city council Monday, which add connections with the planned pedestrian bridge across Interstate 89 to Dorset Street, Williston Road and Quarry Hill Road, act as a “placeholder” as plans are drawn to prevent other development from moving in.
The exact location of the paths may change as the designs come together but getting them on the map is important to start the process, planning and zoning director Paul Conner explained.
Different potential routes could bring the paths through a private landowner’s property — which Conner noted the landowner is amenable to — or through the Staple’s Plaza, but nothing is set in stone. All potentially affected property-owners are aware of the project, he added.
“This is real potential for important student access to (the University of Vermont) campus and from campus to potentially, not only a shopping area but also housing,” city councilor Meaghan Emery said. “It’s a huge, huge win for the region.”
The city has asked for funding from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission to design the paths, and it hopes to start work next fiscal year, according to a memo from the planning and zoning department.
“This is bringing together, slowly, many, many, many pieces,” Conner said. “It’s bringing all the pieces together of people being able to use electric bike share in the same place that we’re adding the facilities and the housing.”
Last November, South Burlington won $9.7 million in federal grant money to construct the bicycle and pedestrian bridge across I-89.
“Envisioned to be a destination, not just a pathway, this bicycle and pedestrian bridge will connect our burgeoning city center with our neighboring community and key destinations such as the university and the hospital,” South Burlington city manager Jessie Baker said at the time, adding that the infrastructure will be “critical to address the impacts of climate change.”
