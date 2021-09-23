The South Burlington City Council voted to snail mail letters to 25 property owners in South Burlington who own parcels identified in the open space committee as high-priority for environmental value, to gauge interest in selling to the city.
Councilors voted 4-1 to approve the letter with councilor Thomas Chittenden voting against.
“I’m not concerned, but I think (the letter) could be better with less implications that could raise legal concerns,” he said at the Sept. 20 meeting. His concerns were chiefly attached to the opening paragraph of the letter that identifies the land as “high priority parcels.”
“I’m concerned that this states that the city of South Burlington has a high priority conservation interest in all of these parcels and I don’t feel comfortable with that statement,” Chittenden said.
Councilors asked city manager Jessie Baker to draft the letter at their Sept. 7 council meeting to see if any owners of those valued properties would be interested in permanently conserving the land for city use.
Responses would be kept confidential, Helen Riehle, council chair, said at the earlier meeting, but would offer the city an idea of the money needed to purchase land. This would come ahead of a South Burlington Land Trust proposal to add a ballot item that would ask residents to add between 1 to 4 cents to a conservation fund tax.
