South Burlington property-owners can look forward to June 4 to find out the new value of their home following the city-wide property reappraisal. Residential values are going “through the roof,” said director of tax collection and assessment Martha Lyons, though she declined to specify by how much so as not to jumpstart the appeal process.
A complete reappraisal assesses all properties in a given municipality to update and reflect the most current property values. The process kicked off in October 2019 and studied about three years’ worth of property sales.
Earlier this year, former city assessor Todd LeBlanc predicted residential values could increase 20-25 percent. Around the same time, city officials said they hoped values would be ready by April, but a combination of factors pushed the deadline to May and now June.
Multiple other municipalities are also finishing up reappraisals at the same time, explained Lyons, including Burlington, which extended its reappraisal time period and delayed the release of new values, causing a ripple effect. South Burlington’s timeline was also hampered by the pandemic, LeBlanc said earlier this year, forcing the team to delay property inspections and eliminate the release of rough numbers.
While residential numbers are ready to go, the commercial numbers are “down to the wire,” said Lyons, but she expects all new values to be finalized and in inboxes by next Friday.
The tax bill deadline will depend on how many hearings take place, she added, though she hopes to send them out by mid-July with the first installment coming in August. “It may be pushed out a week depending upon hearings,” she said.
If property-owners disagree with the values, they can submit an appeal by June 18 after which hearings will take place. They must present market data to show why the city’s values are inaccurate. Short of selling the property, appellants can research how much similar properties are selling for to show inequality between values.
“If they disagree with the value and know that their neighbor has the exact same house that sold for X amount of dollars, they can bring that up,” said Lyons.
She expects about 15 percent of property-owners will file a grievance, which she said is “about normal” as far as reappraisals go. Tyler Technologies, the company conducting the reappraisal, will begin hearings over the phone before the final due date. Folks can also submit documentation in lieu of an oral hearing once they file a grievance.
“Please don’t wait until June 18 at 4:30 p.m.,” Lyons asked.
In 2006, the last time properties were reappraised, values doubled, triggering a barrage of appeals — “hundreds,” LeBlanc told The Other Paper in February. “We’re in an identical situation where values are rising,” he said. “Probably the worst time to do a reassessment.”
A common point of concern for many residents is a misconception that higher housing values translate to higher taxes, but rates will not fluctuate in proportion, Lyons explained.
“Even if your assessment doubled, that does not mean your taxes would double. The city may not collect more than the voter approved budget. The budget was passed at town meeting and the amount of taxes to be raised is set,” she clarified in a frequently asked questions document available on the city website.
While renters are not directly affected by the reappraisal, they’ll still likely feel the difference.
“For renters it’s more of the trickle-down effect,” said Lyons. However, if a property-owner gives permission, a renter can appeal their updated value.
To appeal, call 1-800-273-8605, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., June 4-18.
