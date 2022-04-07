The new leader of public works in South Burlington has stormwater in his blood and the community at heart.
A 16-year veteran of South Burlington government, Tom DiPietro took up the gauntlet on a temporary basis in January after former director Justin Rabidoux’s departure, previously serving as deputy director of the department and the city stormwater superintendent.
“My favorite things about working in South Burlington are my coworkers and the community,” DiPietro said, adding that he appreciates how supportive the community is for local government.
“I notice it in my day-to-day interactions with residents and business owners,” he said, and in city-wide votes supporting bonds and projects like Garden Street, a major connector in the growing downtown area.
Before grabbing the government gig as stormwater superintendent back in 2006, then as deputy in 2012, DiPietro worked at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation water quality division in the stormwater section. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental management from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in plant and soil science from the University of Vermont.
Last fall, DiPietro received the Elizabeth Walker Meritorious Service Award from the Green Mountain Water Environment Association for his contributions to the association and dedication to water quality in Vermont.
Looking ahead, there are too many important infrastructure projects underway or planned in South Burlington for him to count, but some highlights include traffic signal replacements on Dorset Street, wastewater system upgrades and the ongoing development of City Center.
Traffic signals will be replaced on Dorset Street from Williston Road to Kennedy Drive, with new software to make the intersection more efficient. Assuming no hold-up for parts or equipment, the project should kick off this summer or fall.
All wastewater facilities must undergo an upgrade every 20 years or so, including the city’s Bartlett Bay Wastewater Treatment facility, DiPietro said. Engineering and the construction for the major project is expected to span multiple years. The city’s stormwater division is also working on more than a dozen projects throughout the city to address runoff.
“Lastly, but certainly not least, the city continues to implement its vision for City Center,” DiPietro said, including the completion of Garden Street, new bike and pedestrian infrastructure, construction of a boardwalk through City Center Park and other initiatives.
