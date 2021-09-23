In the 10 years since Vermont’s House and Senate districts were redrawn, 2,388 people have moved to South Burlington — just over 13 percent growth — meaning the city could gain a fifth representative as the legislative apportionment board dives into its work this fall.
“It’s a very political process,” South Burlington City Council Chair Helen Riehle said, speaking from her experience as a former representative and state senator during the last two reapportionment processes, which occur every 10 years as U.S. Census data is published.
While South Burlington might gain another House seat, the Chittenden Senate District could also gain a seventh senator, she added, considering the county’s growth — about 7 percent since 2010.
Of course, the reapportionment process is “a moving target,” Riehle said — a sentiment echoed by city clerk Donna Kinville, who noted city officials won’t have more information until the legislative apportionment board sends its draft proposal to local boards of civil authority in mid-October.
Redrawing the map
Essex, St. George and Williston saw the most growth in Chittenden County, alongside South Burlington, per U.S. Census data. In St. George, 120 people were added to a population of 794, making it the highest percent change. While Burlington added 2,326, its growth rate at 5.5 percent was less than neighboring municipalities.
Released last month, the census data arrived four months late but just in time for the Legislative Apportionment Board to reexamine House and Senate districts to ensure equal representation. By Oct. 18, the board plans to send a tentative House district proposal to boards of civil authority, seeking their advice, according to a letter chair Thomas Little sent to city and town clerks and officials Sept. 8.
“The House districts are an interlocking constitutional, geographical and political ‘jigsaw puzzle,’” Little wrote, noting that when a district is adjusted to corresponding population changes, which can ripple throughout the state, not just affecting neighboring districts.
Every decade, the board examines Vermont census data to see where growth has occurred and recommends where to redraw voting districts and place legislators. The board sends its draft proposal to local municipalities, which can offer their advice as to whether the re-mapped districts or amount of representation seems accurate.
Due to the board’s late start, municipalities will have until Nov. 15 to offer feedback, after which the board will pass its final recommendation to the General Assembly Nov. 29, when legislators will vote on and ratify the House and Senate districts for the next 10 years.
The board of civil authority acts in an advisory capacity on House redistricting, fact-checking the proposed map and making their case for local representation. They do not have a role in the Senate redistricting plan.
South Burlington has four House representatives, Martin LaLonde, Ann Pugh, John Killacky and Maida Townsend. Two out of six Chittenden District senators live in South Burlington — Michael Sirotkin and Thomas Chittenden.
Kinville recalled that, during the reapportionment 10 years ago, South Burlington sparred with Burlington over a shared district, but the two towns “weren’t exactly playing nicely.”
“There have been times in the past where (the board has) kind of said to South Burlington and Burlington, ‘Hey, we’ve got X amount of districts: fight it out’,” she said. The South Burlington Board of Civil Authority successfully made its case to the apportionment board, she recalled, winning a fourth House district.
Rep. Ann Pugh, who serves part of the southeast quadrant of South Burlington in her House district, recalled the experience first-hand.
“I laughingly say, I registered Martin LaLonde to vote; he didn’t move, and I didn’t move but the boundaries of our districts changed,” Pugh said. Now, with four House seats, Pugh and Martin represent parts of the southeast quadrant in separate districts.
While Kinville does not believe that South Burlington will lose any representation, she noted that “anything is possible.” Even though the city has grown substantially in the last decade — over twice the percent growth of Burlington — that might not translate to more House districts.
Riehle has also heard rumblings of dissatisfaction with the way the Chittenden senatorial district is organized. She likened running for Senate in Chittenden County to being as big as a statewide election.
“It makes it very costly and puts a limitation on who can run. And being an incumbent is always an advantage, but it makes that seem an even bigger advantage,” Riehle said.
As boards of civil authority dive into reapportionment next month, Riehle said she would support rethinking Chittenden’s six-member senatorial district, moving from one to multiple districts — perhaps two 3-member districts or three 2-member districts.
While some might argue Chittenden County deserves more representation considering its population growth, many responders to a survey put out by the apportionment board have decried the county as too powerful and overshadowing less populous Vermont communities.
At 168,323 people, Chittenden County is the most populous county in the state by a wide margin. Next in line is Rutland County at 60,527, followed closely by Washington at 59,809.
According to the state center for geographic information, legal precedent suggests a district with a percentage deviation greater than 10 needs representation to be in line with the state constitution. Per the census, Franklin, Chittenden and Lamoille senate districts all clock in higher than that 10 percent mark, with Chittenden pushing 15 percent higher than the ideal deviation.
Changes ripple through state
From her experience as a legislator, Riehle worries that the process can get wrapped up in the dreaded g-word — gerrymandering, the manipulation of voting districts in favor of a political party, class or other group of people.
“It’s hard to totally avoid that,” she said.
Without mentioning the gerrymandering, apportionment board chair Little acknowledged that Vermonters have “strong feelings” about reapportionment in the letter sent to town and city clerks.
In a June 21 commentary updating progress on the process, the Legislative Apportionment Board wrote, “Get ready for a fast and intense reapportionment ride. Between now and September, the board is collecting as much data and public input as it can to be able to make good decisions very quickly about how to fairly deal with our new demographic realities.”
According to board member Rob Roper this week, that rang true.
“Putting together this map is like squeezing a balloon,” he said. “Wherever you squeeze one part, there’s something that pops up somewhere else.”
Roper, president of the conservative-leaning Ethan Allen Institute, is the Vermont Republican party’s appointee to the Legislative Apportionment Board. He said individual board members have been busy since the census data came out drawing maps on their own time, using either the state’s supercharged Maptitude software or a more slimmed-down — and easier to use — program called District Builder, leaning on the Secretary of State’s IT experts for help when necessary.
With a deadline looming next week, Sept. 27, at the board’s next meeting, when everyone will share their maps, the amateur cartographers have been fast and furious with their renderings. Roper said he had one almost finished, but he ended up with only 149 districts — one shy.
Board of civil authority gets ready
For Kinville, a member of the South Burlington Board of Civil Authority, this will be her third reapportionment process in her 20 plus-year tenure.
Currently consuming the board’s agenda are the appeals following the city’s mass reappraisal last year. While more people appealed their property values this year than in the last reappraisal in 2006, Kinville noted the board hopes to wrap up hearings by Oct. 16 — just in time to start work on House reapportionment. The local board hopes to give out their final hearing decisions around Oct. 21, she said, meaning the workload shouldn’t overlap save for a few days.
Ten years ago, Kinville drove through neighborhoods with her map, tracing the outline of the city, to make sure the right houses were in the right district. Little things like that can make it fun, Kinville said, but overall, the process is complicated and important to ensuring all Vermont voices are heard.
This story includes additional reporting by Tommy Gardner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.