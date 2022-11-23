What a glorious day it was, Nov. 4, for South Burlington’s dogs, who had 1.5 acres of free rein to run and romp at the Wheeler Dog Park.
The day marked the end of the “long odyssey” of delays and setbacks for an anxiously awaited, years-in-the-making destination park for the city’s hundreds of dogs. Approved by the development review board late last year, the final design featured a 2-acre park on the Wheeler property off Dorset Street that was later reduced to 1.5 acres in the fall.
“All the work that so many people put in to making that happen, and all the staff, it’s just wonderful to see dogs running free,” said Matt Cota, South Burlington council member and the liaison to the committee on common areas for dogs. “For those people — and there are many of you, including myself — who don’t have a yard, this is the only place where our dogs can run without a leash, so it’s just wonderful to see that.”
But with the new park’s opening, questions remain surrounding the city’s other dog park, Farrell Park, which South Burlington resident Dan Albrecht describes as the “poor stepchild” — as well as city dog regulations throughout the city.
Since at least 2020, according to records of meetings for the committee on common areas for dogs (formerly known as the Dog Park Committee), discussions about improvements have been ongoing. But real improvements have continually been “pushed to the back burner,” Albrecht said.
“There’s a lot of apartment buildings in this area, and it’s also the transit overlay district where the council and planning commission wanted to put all the housing,” Albrecht said. “It’s disappointing, it just seems to fall through the cracks.”
With proximity to a Class II wetland, the Farrell Park is locked in, making expanding it a challenge. But the major dilemma for the park is water pooling and accumulation, which turns the park into a mud pit in the warmer months and an ice rink in the winter, Cota said.
“Band-aid” improvements have been made — a gate-latching issue was corrected, and more sand has been added to try and alleviate water accumulation issues. “But I don’t want to pretend it’s all fixed,” Cota said.
“Farrell Park should not be neglected,” he said. “It is an important park for all the families and the dogs that live in that area and there have been small improvements, but more needs to be done and I think the committee knows that and I certainly recognize that as well.”
Presence in the community
Betty Milizia has been a South Burlington resident for 28 years and was with the committee for on common areas for dogs since 2017 before becoming chair in 2021. In many ways, her work is just beginning.
While Wheeler Park is open and has been visited by dozens of people already, there’s been no grand opening, no celebration. Technically, it’s not finished, she says — some signage still needs to be put in.
But, nonetheless, “people are hearing about it,” she said. “People from St. George, from Essex Center, the north end of Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, and everywhere in between, are being drawn to this site because it’s an idyllic site. It’s really a site that we can celebrate.”
It’s the end of an arduous journey that began when Jaycee Park closed in 2017 — the impetus behind the establishment of Wheeler Park.
Since then, the committee’s vision has expanded a bit and has made it a point to “look at all aspects of dogs’ public life, in the community — basically, their presence in the community,” she said.
“We need to make sure all our public spaces have some level of accommodation for dogs,” Milizia said.
To that end, the committee and the city have been in contact with a consultant to work on how to improve the surface area of Farrell Park and improve drainage. They’re also planning on replacing fencing and relocating the gate so that there’s a gate for both the mall and large areas, Milliza said.
But no timeline has been established, said Holly Rees, the city’s director of parks and recreation. The city is continuing to work with consultants and the state’s wetland assessors to figure out site plans for how to move water off the site, she said. Funding for the project will likely come from municipal dog licensing fees.
The committee is also beginning to have conversations about changing zoning regulations “to direct and guide developers in the city when new things are happening, on how to take into consideration the needs of dogs — whether it’s their recreational needs or their sanitation,” Milizia said.
“That type of thing that’s currently not in our zoning regulations, but perhaps it should be,” Cota said. “Those are some of the things that are actively being explored by the committee for common areas for dogs.”
