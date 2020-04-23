About 30 employees with the City of South Burlington are temporarily out of a job, after being furloughed on Friday, April 17.
The change comes in anticipation of decreased revenue due to the economic impact of COVID-19 across nearly all sectors.
“We feel it’s fiscally prudent and it recognizes the fact that many of our residents are unemployed at this time,” City Manager Kevin Dorn said. “The impetus for all of this is the realization that our budget is going to be significantly affected by this downturn in the economy.”
Furloughed employees’ benefits, including pension and healthcare, will continue, Dorn said.
The affected employees have been offered information sheets and a help desk to aid in their application for state unemployment insurance and the $600 per week federal boost, Dorn said.
“Our goal is to keep our employees whole, from an income standpoint, utilizing the state and federal benefit, but to realize savings to the taxpayers for time spent not working,” Dorn said.
The employees include both full- and part-time staff, several of whom voluntarily opted into the furlough plan.
Essential workers including department heads, police officers and firefighters were exempt.
The length of the furlough has not yet been determined. It will depend upon when the governor says employees can return to work, and when the city feels it can bring employees back, Dorn said.
The city anticipated furloughing 17 additional workers from the department of public works. However, Gov. Phil Scott signed an amendment to his stay-home order easing some regulations, last week. The move allowed for South Burlington to keep public works employees on the job.
Making the decision
When city offices closed in accordance with the stay-home order, nonessential employees began to work from home, and some were placed on paid administrative leave.
“We felt that the time period involved was not so long that we couldn’t do that,” Dorn said.
The stay-at-home order expiration was later extended from April 15 to May 15, with the governor saying the state reopening would occur in phases.
Normally, South Burlington collects about $3.7 million, annually, from its local option tax on sales, rooms and meals and alcohol, Dorn said. With the stay-at-home order keeping customers from stores, hotels, restaurants and bars, the city anticipates about a $500,000 decrease in local option tax revenue for the 2020 fiscal year.
If the stay at home order continues, the decrease in local option tax could impact the FY21 budget, which begins on July 1, Dorn said.
Another potential revenue loss could be realized this summer. Some residents may struggle to pay property taxes, the first installation of which is due in August, Dorn said.
“We won’t know the effect of that until then. But we’re taking this furlough measure in an effort to try to reduce the deficit we may be facing,” he said.
In late March, the city froze its FY20 budget discretionary spending to lessen the financial impact of COVID-19. That included delaying some paving and vehicle purchases, Dorn said.
Dorn added that he and Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard will be “sharpening their pencils” to tackle FY21 issues.
It’s too early to say whether the city will be able to deliver all of the services in the voter-approved FY21 budget, he said.
Timeline
The first mention of potential furloughs made to employees happened during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 15, Dorn said. About 60 employees phoned in.
By Thursday, all employees were told furloughs of nonessential workers would take place. On Friday evening, furlough notices were sent to the affected workers.
Furloughs were not discussed during a city council meeting. Councilors were informed of potential furloughs on Friday, April 10, Dorn said.
“We sacrificed a long lead time to eliminate the gap for employees in pay,” Dorn said.
Employees were furloughed at the close of their two-week pay period. Their wages from the city will arrive on Thursday, April 23 and, if their unemployment applications are filed and approved as planned, they should receive their first unemployment benefit the following week, Dorn explained. He added that the unemployment checks should be reflective back to the date of furlough.
Dorn hoped furloughed city employees’ unemployment applications would fall into “appropriate sequencing” with the state. He said the city was aware of state plans to clear its backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
The Department of Labor was directed by Gov. Phil Scott to clear that backlog by Saturday, April 18.
City officials were also aware that most people would be receiving their $1,200 federal stimulus checks within the next two weeks.
On Sunday, April 19, South Burlington Director of Community Engagement & Innovations, Coralee Holm, offered help to furloughed employees with their unemployment insurance applications.
By Monday, April 20, many had applied, Dorn said.
Employees
Todd Gregory, South Burlington engineering inspector and chair of the employee’s union said the city was offering a “great deal of” support and guidance to its workers through the unemployment process.
“In regards to lead time I feel the city was very fair in how they brought this to us and personally have no idea how they could have done a better job,” he wrote in an email.
When asked what he might say to employees who were frustrated with the furloughs, Dorn said: “The city has shown its commitment to maintaining their pay and benefits as best we can, being respectful to the taxpayers.”
Before the furloughs, South Burlington provided administrative leave and did not ask employees to deplete hours from their sick, comp and vacation time to make up unworked hours, Dorn said.
“I think we’ve honored our commitment to our employees, and I think the program we’re setting up continues to honor that commitment to our employees. This is hard on everybody. We have something like 30% unemployment in the state. These are difficult times,” he said.
The city believes employees will be back to their normal jobs soon, he said, and he was hopeful that with the governor’s April 17 address, the state would begin its gradual reopening soon.
“As a city manager, I’ve got to look out for the interests of the taxpayers and residents and our employees at the same time,” Dorn said.