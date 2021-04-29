South Burlington city staff expect revenues to fall short of what they budgeted when the fiscal year ends on June 30, but other income should balance out the rift.
Deputy city manager Tom Hubbard recommended freeing up capital improvement funds, frozen since the pandemic hit in March 2020, for shelved projects like park improvements and vehicle upgrades.
“I’m hopeful that with the American Rescue Plan, that the shortfall in revenue will be able to be offset with federal dollars,” said Hubbard at an April 19 city council meeting.
Hubbard predicts revenues will fall short by at least $1,055,000, based on current earnings from the local option sales tax, planning and zoning fees, fire inspections, ambulance services, account interest and recreation and parks activities.
However, he projects revenues from property taxes, clerk fees, federal relief funds, health insurance savings, and reduced expenditures in the recreation and parks department will contribute to an income of $1,087,000 — leaving a difference of about $32,000 in the black.
The rooms and meals portion of the local option tax is projected to take the biggest hit, said Hubbard, to the tune of $400,000, largely from pandemic-related restaurant, bar and lodging closures.
While the recreation and parks department is expected to lose about $140,000 because of canceled programs and otherwise profitable summer activities, Hubbard said the department also collected some savings, since many fees go back into the programs.
He also said that $55,000 in income is projected in recording fees and vital records fees revenues from the clerk’s office.
“I’m hopeful expenses will still come in lower than expected,” he said. “What we try to do at this time of year is forecast,” examining what the budgets look like, how much of the budget freeze to keep, how many capital expenditures to release, he explained.
“I’m still feeling pretty good about it,” said Hubbard. He recommended unfreezing capital improvement project funds for vehicle upgrades, such as aging police cruisers and public works trucks. Funds will also go towards improvements on basketball courts at Veteran’s Memorial Park and on the tennis and basketball courts at Szymanski Park.
Some of the funds were originally allocated for regular paving work but Hubbard suggested holding onto the paving money “as a cushion,” just in case. City manager Kevin Dorn explained that the paving money is most flexible, since if it isn’t used in the fiscal year, it will roll over into the next fiscal year.
“But we’re still being cautious, that’s the watchword here,” said Dorn.
In his eight years, the city has never ended the fiscal year in the red. Hubbard remains cautiously optimistic, but not surprised.
“We’re going to be okay,” he said.
