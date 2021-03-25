COVID-19 financially bulldozed many Vermont communities last fiscal year, but a recent audit suggests South Burlington is surviving better than most, ending the year with an additional $20,724 in net income.
Joshua Quinn, who conducted the audit of South Burlington for fiscal year 2020 with RHR Smith and Company, presented findings to city council at a meeting March 15.
“Given the very difficult year of this pandemic, actually finishing with net operating income in the black is great. Definitely not the norm in most other communities I am auditing,” said Quinn.
He said he credited it to the management and foresight of city manager Kevin Dorn, his deputy, Tom Hubbard, and the other city department heads.
Auditors examined the city’s financials for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, which included almost four months in the pandemic. Quinn explained that auditors checked in multiple times throughout the last year, over the summer, in the fall and around the start of the new year.
According to the audit, the city’s total net governmental funds amounted to $36,203,666, an increase of a little over three million compared to fiscal year 2019. The total fund balance came in at $1,626,020, of which $762,856 was unassigned. This balance can serve as a useful measure for end-of-year financials, according to the audit, providing an idea of what net resources are available for spending.
Revenues for the city’s governmental activities — any expenses or revenues in the general fund — decreased by about 5.5 percent, while total expenses decreased by about 5.7 percent.
According to Hubbard, revenues mainly decreased because of the pandemic. Local options taxes were lower and development slowed down, which affected revenue projections, he said. Expenses also decreased from the city’s budget freeze in March 2020, after the pandemic set in, in an effort to make sure the budget balanced based on reduced revenue, he said.
Expenses for the city’s five proprietary funds — recreation programs, ambulance, water department, water pollution and storm water utilities — increased by 27 percent, with revenues increasing by 4.88 percent.
These funds do not zero-out at the end of the fiscal year, but carry over, explained Hubbard. “A lot of it is in the timing,” he said. “We could receive significant revenue in one year without as many expenditures, then line up the spending of the grant money in the next year where significant expenses could be reflected.”
The city collected $40,203,373 in revenue from education property taxes and $20,591,264 in municipal property taxes.
Auditors did not establish any material weaknesses in the city’s financial management, which can be red flags indicating deficiencies in accountability, but Quinn noted two areas with room for improvement.
At present, staff track and report activity in the city’s open space account using different software than what is used for all other activity, explained Quinn. He suggested standardizing this so everything is chronicled using the same system.
Quinn also cautioned staff to ensure their fund transfers are organized separate from their reported revenue. He noted that the way the reporting is currently organized, staff might be more prone to accidentally mix transfer funds in with revenue, which could mischaracterize the city’s revenue gains.
As of June 30, the city’s employee pension trust amounted to $36,617,628, with a total pension liability of about 82 percent funded. Pension liability refers to the amount of money the city has to put toward future employee pension payments.
Quinn noted that the percentage should be viewed as merely “a snapshot in time,” and “has a lot to do with where the market was at the time” in the pandemic.
According to Hubbard, a more recent report on the standing of the city’s employee pension trust shows liability back up to 100 percent funded.
