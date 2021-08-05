As of Tuesday, South Burlington city officials began encouraging all city staff and visitors to city hall and the library to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
“We will be encouraging, we will not be requiring,” said city manager Jessie Baker at an Aug. 2 city council meeting.
Cases of COVID-19 rose in Chittenden County recently, pushing it over the line into mask territory, according to Centers for Disease Control recommendation.
People living in regions with a substantial spread, meaning at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people, should wear masks indoors regardless of if they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
The spread of the virus in South Burlington is tracking lower than the rest of the county, Baker said, and data doesn’t meet the trend.
“We are trying to get ahead of it and encourage folks to,” Baker said. “We will be tracking it. If something changes, we will change our position at that point.”
All city buildings are closed to the public except for city hall and the library.
