A small, empty patch of land sandwiched between the Chamberlin neighborhood and the Burlington International Airport will remain preserved — for now.
After months of study by a South Burlington airport task force over whether to rezone 11 acres owned by the airport off Kirby Street Extension from residential to aviation use, the city planning commission denied the airport’s request.
But airport officials say they’re not entirely unhappy about it.
Acting director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport Nic Longo is committed to “put the neighborhood first into our future plans,” he said, adding that not only does the airport have a plan to build its needed facilities in a different place, but that Longo plans to revitalize the surrounding land at the heart of the original request.
“I heard you. I heard you loud and clear. We can build somewhere else,” he said, referring to the Chamberlin neighborhood and the airport rezoning task force, a city group formed in December that recommended against the airport’s request.
“The way I’m thinking of it is a little bit reversed from how it’s been thought about, where we have a responsibility to make sure that we are a good neighbor... We are growing. That’s a really good thing. But we can grow respectfully with the neighborhood’s thoughts, and certainly their expertise. They live here, they see everything that we don’t necessarily see,” he said.
The task force unanimously voted April 28 against the airport’s request, arguing that the neighborhood has already suffered enough from F-35 jet noise, the removal of hundreds of homes, the loss of critical affordable housing and the disintegration of its community. On May 10, the South Burlington Planning Commission also voted to deny the request.
Monica Ostby, who served on the task force and is also a member of the planning commission, said that what stood out to her as the members considered the pros and cons of rezoning Kirby Street Extension was how vital it is to prioritize Chamberlin neighborhood as they move forward on the comprehensive plan.
“I want the people of Chamberlain neighborhood to know from all of us that they’re not alone, that it’s not just on them because I believe that the comp plan needs to very clearly, more clearly than it did the last time, cite the importance of that neighborhood to the entire city. That’s our city. It’s our neighborhood. And we all cherish it,” she said.
While representatives from the airport have remained relatively quiet through the winter and spring as the task force studied the rezoning question, Longo attended the planning commission meeting as task force co-chairs Kim Robison and Carmine Sargent presented their recommendations to announce that the airport would build its needed facilities in a different place.
The airport now plans to build a new maintenance shop on the other side of the fence separating the 11 acres from land zoned for aviation use, in an area that still has access to the runway and has the space for potential future needs, like a small hangar.
The Federal Aviation Administration also recently granted the airport millions in funding to build the new maintenance shop — something they didn’t have when the task force started — which has Longo eager to get started on the design and the other pins that need to fall into place for the FAA to reimburse funding.
For the Kirby Street Extension area, which was once dotted with houses and now resembles a small undeveloped park, Longo is planning a landscape master plan with sidewalks, bike path connectivity, benches, landscaping in the green spaces, maintenance to the nearby cemetery and overall preservation of the area as a noise buffer zone.
Tensions fly
Robison, a resident of Chamberlin who served as co-chair of the task force, said she’s cautiously optimistic following Longo’s announcement. She’s glad the community was heard since it’s often felt ignored. She also feels more confident in Longo’s leadership so far than his predecessor, Gene Richards, who was fired last summer following an investigation into workplace misconduct and harassment allegations.
“He is excited, he spent quite a bit of time talking with us and he seems sincere,” she said. “I don’t want to paint him with his predecessor’s colors.”
“If this design happens it’ll go a long way to making the community feel better,” she added, but “talk is cheap.”
Over the last few months, agitation between those for and against the rezoning request has bubbled up in task force meetings and city council meetings, on social media and in person, even sparking a group of residents to canvass the neighborhood and create a petition with over 200 signatures to deny the rezoning.
The task force’s final report emphasizes Chamberlin as a holdout of crucial affordable housing in a steeply increasing market. It represents “an original ‘missing middle’ neighborhood,” filled with modest single-family homes, apartments, condos and duplexes, according to the report.
Many residents suggested that houses could one day return, but Longo does not see that happening.
“That’s not a possibility,” he said. The cost to pay back the FAA, which funded the airport’s buyout of land throughout Chamberlin neighborhood in the early and mid 2000s, would be “significant,” he said, and it’s unlikely they would be able to recover the cost.
