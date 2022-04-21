South Burlington officials are asking the feds for some big bucks, potentially up to $4 million, to help push a few local projects over the finish line.
The next development phase of Garden Street, including an overhaul of a nearby Williston Road intersection to fix traffic flow and add bike lanes, among other upgrades, is the most expensive ask. Officials describe the project as a crucial piece in the city’s downtown vision.
The spending requests come as Vermont’s congressional delegation, Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch, opened their annual call for projects worthy of funds in federal appropriations bills being crafted for next fiscal year.
They called for “high-impact projects” that can be completed with the extra boost of federal money, explained deputy city manager Andrew Bolduc at a city council meeting Monday, which is why he and staff recommended three projects for consideration: City Center Park connection, Garden Street phase two and Bartlett Bay wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
The city project director was “literally standing by as Congressman Welch’s application is due by midnight tonight,” Bolduc said, drawing some laughter from councilors before they greenlit the proposal. The other two applications are also due this week.
Both the City Center Park project and phase two of Garden Street fall within the city’s tax increment financing district, or TIF, meaning the city could use voter approved TIF financing as a local funding match should Congress include the projects in the budget.
Otherwise, both are still on the draft list to go before voters sometime this year or next, as South Burlington residents must authorize the city to take out debt to build public projects in the TIF district. The city will then pay off the debt using future tax revenue from development — apartments, stores, public buildings, parks — erected there.
Voters have the final say on whether communities can take out debt to use TIF funds, though they don’t bear the tax impact if approved, which is why the construction of city hall was on the 2016 ballot, the library and senior center on the 2018 ballot and Garden Street on last year’s ballot.
City officials proposed asking for $400,000 to $1 million to finish constructing City Center Park, which would connect the library, city hall and downtown shopping area with the middle and high school. To finish Garden Street, city officials asked for between $3 and $4 million.
Bolduc explained that staff offered a price range for the first two projects for planning purposes before sending out applications, but the final number could be somewhere in the middle.
At $700,000, the Bartlett Bay wastewater treatment facility is the only project out of the three that doesn’t fall in the city’s tax increment financing district, so a local funding match would have to come elsewhere.
City staffers explained that the current facility design needs upgrades to its energy efficiency elements, such as the heat pump and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC system. New technology may reduce electricity use by nearly 50 percent and reduce the overall carbon footprint by around 25 percent, according to a staff memo.
The overall project is much pricier, likely around $26 million, Bolduc said.
“We knew we wouldn’t get a $26 million grant, so our goal was to sort of specifically tie this to energy efficiency. Is there something in the design that we can specifically pull out that would give us the biggest bang for the buck? And this is what was identified by our engineers” he said, adding that there are many similar projects in Vermont that have received federal allocations, due mostly to Sanders.
