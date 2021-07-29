Nola Scott fears how her life will be affected by the changing climate. The South Burlington resident and University of Vermont student spoke up at a recent city council meeting to ask officials to act at the local level to counteract climate change.
Hopelessness, Scott said, is the community’s biggest obstacle.
City councilors later approved a resolution to reduce carbon emissions and counteract climate change through policymaking, finding unanimous compromise after months of debate and residents like Scott begging for more action.
“We’re all humans on this earth and ... we’re all part of the environment. I would like to see the city of South Burlington as a whole doing more, because it’s my home now,” Scott said. “I see it being my home for a lot longer and I care about it a lot, but I also care about the entire Earth. I think we can do a lot more in the local area that will make a much bigger difference.”
The resolution, passed July 19 and later signed by all five councilors July 23, centers around reducing the city’s carbon footprint “as an extremely important effort,” and “accounting for greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts when making significant decisions.”
Policy wise, this could affect anything from writing and adopting regulations to creating capital budgets to forming citizen committees.
“The city acknowledges the implications of (carbon dioxide) emissions and their effect on climate change and its consequent effects on its citizens’ quality of life, health, safety, and economic well-being,” the resolution states, noting that pursuing energy efficiency and reducing fossil fuel intake is within the city’s best interests.
The resolution calls for city council to immediately form a committee to work with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and the Vermont Climate Council regarding climate action plans. This work will not fall to the already existing energy committee, though members expressed in the past a desire to be involved or to advise in some capacity.
Councilors directed Paul Conner, director of planning and zoning and chief sustainability officer as of 2017, to report the committee’s progress back to city council.
It also noted past steps to counteract climate change, such as the city’s joining of the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition along with other communities and businesses to meet or exceed obligations set by the Paris Agreement.
Marcy Murray of South Burlington, tuning into the meeting, suggested the resolution should note a specific timeline to complete the climate action plan, but councilors noted more specificity could later be outlined in the citizen committee charge.
Councilor Meaghan Emery introduced the first draft of a resolution to view and make policy through a climate change lens back in May, though some councilors took issue with the draft’s moral imperative.
In June, following more discussion and still no clear path, some residents accused councilor Matt Cota of harboring a conflict of interest, considering his work with the Vermont Fuel Dealer’s Association and ties to oil and fuel industries.
Cota motioned to approve the final draft of the resolution, seconded by councilor Tim Barritt.
