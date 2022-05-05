The latest fight over Beta Technologies in South Burlington, after a tense weekend of volleyed insults and media controversy, culminated in a shouting match at Monday’s city council meeting.
Gavel-banging and angry interruptions between councilors overshadowed the actual issue in question: whether the electric aviation company will be able to build a new facility in South Burlington despite a dispute over parking. The answer, thanks to the development review board’s decision last week and the city council’s approval of new zoning regulations, is still yes.
One effort to fix the issue had included an amendment introduced by city councilor and state Sen. Thomas Chittenden to a transportation bill that could have loosened local control of parking near the airport beyond what officials agreed would be good for the city, but it was cut in a recent House vote.
The amendment might have allowed the airport to build parking lots on the empty land they own, formerly populated with homes in the Chamberlin area of the city — something city councilor Meaghan Emery described as using the South Burlington neighborhood as a “doormat.”
This effort and the fallout prompted Emery to publicly lambaste her peer, calling Chittenden’s actions in the Legislature a “deep betrayal of the public’s trust,” accusing him of giving false testimony and of acting as “a self-serving politician of the most dangerous kind.”
“Sen. Chittenden’s waffling and lack of preparation make him unfit to be a senator. He is an embarrassment,” she wrote in an email to multiple media outlets.
But Chittenden countered that various drafts of the bill changed nine times and he doesn’t regret trying to find compromise or for changing his mind.
“I just want everybody to know this is important to me. I was operating with the best of intentions for the same ends, and I was advocating to protect South Burlington’s rights over those lands,” he said, as Emery accused him of lying and chair Helen Riehle banged her gavel.
“I’m taken aback by the accusations and the behavior, but I am not surprised by it. With that, I’m done,” he said.
‘Hodge-podge’ effort
The initial hold-up of Beta’s development application, which caused public outcry and Gov. Phil Scott to call for remedy, has grown a labyrinth of briars in the last few weeks, making it difficult to parse out how all the different vines — a strict local parking ordinance, bad blood between city councilors, new land development regulations, evolving state legislation, unsteady airport governance, demands from the governor’s office — fit together.
The gist is that Beta’s application was held up at the development review board level because its plan violated the local parking ordinance. In April the company presented a new plan, cutting parking spaces to comply with the regulations, prompting the review board to issue a permit. Around the same time, the city council drafted an amendment to the parking ordinance granting certain exceptions, which Beta would fall under if it chooses to amend its application in the future — city councilors approved the amendment Monday (see related, page 8).
At the same time in Montpelier, the governor’s office asked Chittenden to propose an amendment to parking in the omnibus transportation bill.
Neither Riehle nor city manager Jessie Baker testified on the amendment in front of the Senate or House transportation committees. In written comments submitted to the House April 28, Baker argued that the amendment could have “significant unintended consequences” and is a concern to residents in the Chamberlin community.
“This is hodge-podge. That’s what it was,” city councilor Matt Cota said Monday, referring to the city and state’s disconnected attempts to fix a local zoning issue, as well as city officials’ blind spots to important legislative developments like Chittenden’s amendment.
Cota suggested the city consider hiring a lobbyist to advocate on its behalf in the Statehouse and relay relevant information back to them, like the city of Burlington.
With the city’s new parking amendment on the books, Beta can amend its application under the new rule should it choose to change the parking plan, but Chittenden noted this wasn’t clear to many of the parties working on this issue — including himself, the governor’s office and Beta.
“I think we would have avoided a lot of this had there been a quarterback — other than me serving as a senator, working on a lot of different things — trying to get this to the end goal,” Chittenden said in agreement with Cota.
“I am sorry and regret that I didn’t call councilor Emery on Wednesday night and talk her through all of this. I am doing too many things. I am working at the University of Vermont. I am a city councilor, and I am running for reelection to the Senate, but I am not running for reelection to the city council. So, you’re almost through with me,” he added.
Did emails violate open meeting laws?
In an email exchange Emery forwarded to multiple media outlets regarding the issue, both she and Chittenden are shown potentially violating open meeting law by hitting ‘reply all’ to the other city councilors on an email chain.
Emery forwarded an email with her concerns about the transportation amendment to city councilors Tim Barritt, Matt Cota and Helen Riehle, among others, noting the amendment language.
Chittenden then replied to all recipients, writing: “A key change was to not include ‘or size’ in the amendment. The intention was to be as narrow as possible and this is just on the ‘location’ of parking facilities. So I understood our regulation to still have the city have oversight on the amount of parking (be it none or a lot). I will not reply all on follow up emails.”
Emery appears to have violated the law again in her response, which she sent to all city councilors: “This does not allay my concerns. Was our planning staff consulted? I’m stunned and would like to know how this was introduced last Friday, without any warning to South Burlington representatives.”
She argued at the meeting, however, that she was discussing public knowledge and nothing new.
Vermont’s open meeting law states that no public body shall go into a meeting from which the public is excluded without a two-thirds vote of the members.
Beta success
Despite the vitriolic discussion, both chair Riehle and city manager Jessie Baker argued that this is, in fact, a story of the success of local democracy.
“We really believe that local solutions are the best solutions and because we were able to bring those solutions forward, this language was removed from the final transportation bill through a joint request by Beta and the city to ensure that any unintended negative consequences of that T-bill language wouldn’t impact the Chamberlin neighborhood,” Baker said.
Riehle, who represented South Burlington in both the state Senate and House of Representatives, also noted that law-making is messy and imperfect.
“I think if I had $1 for every time a legislator got some more information and changed their mind on something, I’d be a rich woman. That’s the process. I know it’s not perfect. You work toward finding an end and sometimes you have to compromise. If you don’t learn to compromise, then you don’t get very far,” she said. “I think we were successful in finding the solution... I think everyone was working in good faith.”
