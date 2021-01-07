South Burlington city council chair Helen Riehle will seek a fourth term in March, running for a three-year seat.
Riehle hopes to continue addressing issues facing the city, including a COVID- and resident-sensitive budget, continued forward movement for city center and the opening of a new library, city hall and senior center, plus the completion and implementation of interim zoning projects.
“I truly enjoy the work of the council,” Riehle said, “and I believe strongly that continuation of the balanced and measured leadership I have modeled during my tenure is critical to a strong and sustainable future. Under my leadership as chair our meetings have been inclusive, focused on issues important to both the public and our city’s financial and environmental health and well-being, and are conducted in a courteous, civil manner taking the time to fully discuss every matter prior to taking action. It’s important to continue this approach.”
Riehle sees a careful administration of the current budget and development of a draft Fiscal Year 2022 budget for Town Meeting as high priorities in the next two months.Also the final adoption of land development regulations proposed by the planning commission is another top issue and one that must balance thoughtful development with the natural environment.
“Both are essential ingredients for a strong and livable community,” she said.
As part of her duties as chair, Riehle serves on the Advisory Airport Commission and the board of CCTV/Channel 17 representing South Burlington.
“As a voting liaison to the Airport Commission I have helped improve communication among the communities directly impacted by the airport. Periodic meetings with the mayors of Burlington and Winooski have also forged better understanding and relations around airport concerns. Direct and civil discourse makes a difference and is central to my approach to local government,” she said.
She is an active member of the Library’s ASPIRE Campaign Cabinet and is a supporter of affordable housing, helping to create a Housing Trust Fund and including required affordable housing in city center development.
Riehle and husband Ted have lived in South Burlington for more than 30 years with their three daughters and golden retrievers.
After serving for 10 years in the Vermont House of Representatives and 9 years in the Vermont Senate, Riehle headed two health related non-profit organizations. Her husband is a founding partner of a financial planning firm in Williston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.