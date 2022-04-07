A recent amendment to the South Burlington land development regulations offers some hope for Beta Technologies’ expansion project, which was recently stalled in review discussions.
A decision by the South Burlington Development Review Board, that has since been reopened for further discussion, cast the project in doubt over the city’s parking ordinance that disallows new developments to place parking lots facing the street. Public outcry, from South Burlington residents, local developers and even Gov. Phil Scott, followed the decision March 22.
“This is too important for Vermont. This is not just about jobs for Chittenden County; this will have a ripple effect across the state,” Scott said at his regular Tuesday press conference, March 29.
At Monday’s city council meeting, the South Burlington City Council warned a public hearing on a new section of the land development regulations, covering planned unit developments, rules on subdivisions, guidance in site plan review standards and more, as well as an amendment specifically related to parking lots that serve buildings that “make up or are contained” within “the Secure Area perimeter of a publicly-owned and operated airport.”
The parking amendment, introduced by city councilor Matt Cota, would allow the development review board some “creativity” when it comes to the city’s parking ordinance, he explained.
“We understand why we want parking in the back. We don’t want to see the pavement, we don’t want to see the cars, we want to see buildings. Looks better. Makes a lot of sense. Except for sometimes when it doesn’t,” Cota said.
Paul Conner, director of planning and zoning, noted that the “standard would only apply to an application submitted under these regulations, so no current application in front of the city would automatically be moved over to it,” but added that Beta Technologies would be an example of an application that falls under this amendment.
The city council approved the hearing warning on the additional land development regulations for May 2, putting them temporarily into effect.
The development review board will discuss the Beta Technologies application at its meeting April 25.
