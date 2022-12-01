The South Burlington City Council is considering adding a charter change to its March ballot that would give them the power to regulate thermal energy systems in existing residential and commercial buildings.
The proposal by the city’s climate task force mimics language passed by Burlington voters in 2021 and signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in April. It would not create a specific policy change but would give the city the power to regulate thermal energy systems, opening the door to several possibilities, such as a carbon tax on property owners using natural gas or other fossil fuels.
“If we can do exactly what Burlington did, I think we’ll be in really good shape,” said Andrew Chalnick, the vice chair of the climate action plan task force. “I’m sure that conversation will be vigorous and will be vigorously debated — exactly what that policy should look like.”
The council first heard of the proposed charter change during its Nov. 21 meeting. They will decide whether to advance the proposal onto its March ballot during its special meeting on Nov. 30 (held after press deadline) and will have to warn two additional public hearings on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Jan. 17.
The move comes less than two weeks after finalizing an ordinance to regulate heating systems in new buildings permitted after Feb. 15. That law requires that newly constructed residential or commercial buildings utilize a renewable energy source for their primary heating system and domestic water heating system.
Chalnick called that “an important first step,” but said this ordinance goes a step further in transitioning the city’s existing housing stock away from fossil fuels.
“The journey we’re asking you to begin on today will be harder than the last one,” Chalnick said
Human-induced climate change continues to be “a threat to human well-being and planetary health,” scientists said in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released in February. Dangerous disruptions in ecosystems will affect billions of people across the planet as warming intensifies.
Vermont remains less likely to experience the effects than other states. A recent ProPublica report published two years ago listed six Vermont counties out of every county in the nation as the safest in the United States to avoid the effects of climate change: rising sea levels, wildfires, crop depletion, extreme heat, and economic damages.
“One thing I want to point out … climate migration from all these anticipated climate impacts — when coasts flood and fires threaten and drought causes famine — I’m not really sure what we’re going to do when thousands or tens of thousands of folks show up at our door,” Chalnick said. “Not to mention the mass migration to the U.S. from other countries and the social upheaval that that will likely cause.”
The state has set out an ambitious task in its Global Warming Solutions Act, passed in 2020, which legally binds the state to meet climate emission requirements by 2030 — opening itself up to litigation if it doesn’t.
Scott this year vetoed the clean heat standard bill that would have created a fuel credit marketplace aimed at incentivizing eco-friendly ways of heating. Lawmakers failed to override Scott’s veto by one vote, but with a new Democratic supermajority in the Statehouse, efforts at another go may materialize.
Vermont’s contributions
Vermont’s transportation and thermal sectors produce 74 percent of the state’s carbon emissions, according to the annual progress report from the Energy Action Network released in September.
The charter change is a byproduct of the city’s climate action plan, produced by the task force and approved by the council last month. It lays out a roadmap of sorts for the town to meet limitations on greenhouse gas emissions, and specifically focuses on two pillars where the city can feasibly reduce its local emissions: buildings and transportation.
According to the task force, 360 housing units need to be electrified each year to reduce emissions by 9 percent; and 600 homes need to be weatherized each year to reduce emissions by 5 percent.
If approved by voters in March, the quickest the Legislature could take the charter change up would be 2024, according to Ethan Goldman, the chair of the task force.
“The urgency for today is could we maybe be on a track to consider creating a policy that would be put in front of the voters in March of 2025,” Goldman said.
Some council members expressed reluctance. Council member Tim Barritt likened the charter change to “an amorphous cloud.” He said residents should now what policy the town wants to craft before approving the charter change.
“I want to have the definitive plan for what the ordinance is going to look like in advance, even if it’s five or six years out, so then we can say, ‘In order to get that, we need to have this thing happen within our charter,’ so that people see very clearly what could be coming,” he said.
Council member Matt Cota was more definitive in his opposition.
“We just heard in the last city council meeting a letter written by the CEO of the largest electric utility in New England pleading with the president of the U.S. saying we might not have enough electricity to avoid rolling blackouts in New England,” he said, referring to a letter he read after recusing himself due to a conflict of interest.
Cota is the former executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, the government affairs director for the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association, and is the owner of Meadow Hill Consulting, where he works with heating and cooling contractors in the state and “provide(s) management and advocacy assistance to Vermont trade associations in the energy and transportation space.”
“Now you want to put a carbon tax on people that are using an essential commodity to provide heat and hot water for their families. I don’t support it,” he said.
New England power producers have warned of a potential strain on the regional grid this winter as a surge in natural-gas demand in Europe and abroad threatens local supplies, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Other council members were in favor, however. Meaghan Emery said, in response to Cota, said that if “we do nothing we’ll be having all kinds of blackouts. We have to be responsible now so that our children have easier choices to make than what we would be leaving to them. That’s what is before us.”
Goldman and Chalnick stressed that the any policy decision could be “a multi-year effort.”
“It could be a different council, there could be new technology — all kinds of things could change,” Chalnick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.