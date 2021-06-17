South Burlington city councilors tabled a climate change resolution at a meeting last week, the second time the topic was benched since being introduced in May due to disagreement among councilors about how narrow the focus should be.
While the draft will likely be picked up at a future meeting, some community members raised concerns wondering whether city councilor Matt Cota’s ties to oil and fuel industries present a conflict of interest.
Cota, who works as director of the Vermont Fuel Dealer’s Association, a nonprofit offering technical training and lobbying efforts, denied having a conflict of interest. The allegation strikes him as “odd,” but “not surprising,” he said.
“There is no conflict here, I run a nonprofit. I manage conflicts,” said Cota.
Ethan Goldman, a South Burlington resident and chair of the energy committee, questioned Cota’s ability to consider the climate change resolution without bias, considering how his professional endeavors might be negatively affected in a greener future.
Goldman noted at last week’s meeting that when councilor Meaghan Emery presented her first draft of a climate change resolution in May, Cota’s first concern was not for the impact of climate change on the city, residents or businesses.
“Rather, the first concern he raised was whether the resolution, if enacted, would have prevented the city from purchasing $900 of diesel fuel, as it had done in the prior month,” said Goldman. “Clearly councilor Cota’s employer would be impacted by this resolution.”
Conflict of interest policy
The city’s conflict of interest and ethics policy is defined as a “real or seeming incompatibility between a public officer’s private interests and his or her public or fiduciary interests to the municipality he or she serves.”
Goldman drew attention to a clause which notes that a financial conflict of interest arises “when a public officer acts on a matter that has a financial impact on a person or group closely tied to the officer.”
Conflict can also arise when a public officer “acts on a matter in which the officer’s judgment may be affected” because of membership in some organization, among other things, “and a desire to help that person or organization further its own interests.”
According to the Secretary of State’s office, Cota is a registered lobbyist for the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association and for the Vermont Petroleum Association. He is also a member of the Motor Fuels Committee with the Energy Marketers of America, formerly known as the Petroleum Marketers of America before a 2020 rebranding.
Cota maintains that he’s been transparent about his lobbying and energy policy work while on the development review board, throughout his campaign earlier this year and as a city councilor. He also addressed it in his 2020 campaign for city council, when he ran for Emery’s seat and lost by 68 votes.
Emery, whose first and second draft of a climate change resolution was criticized for its “moral obligation” and narrow lens, also questioned Cota’s motives.
“I did agree with Ethan Goldman that Matt Cota has a conflict of interest here as a lobbyist with the state,” said Emery after the meeting. “He does have a conflict of interest; I think that’s clear.”
The city’s conflict of interest and ethics policy places the onus on the public officer, which chair Helen Riehle noted after Goldman raised concerns at the meeting last week. Alternatively, the policy allows another public officer to request that person recuse themself from the matter.
Drafting a new resolution
Councilor Tim Barritt raised concerns about the “moral obligation” element in Emery’s first resolution draft, catalyzing its cut from her second draft. Her second draft also included the creation of a climate action task force which she noted would be a “big lift” but could leave “a lasting legacy.”
“It’s not a sacrifice that won’t go unrewarded,” she said.
The energy committee declined to take on the work of a climate action task force. According to Emery, they recommended the council create a new committee.
One of the concerns for councilor Tom Chittenden, he said at the meeting, is making sure not to overload city staff with more work, especially as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cota and Riehle also brought versions of a climate change resolution to the recent council meeting.
Cota’s draft is much shorter than Emery’s — one page to her four, which was another point of criticism from fellow councilors. It focuses on following the state’s current goals and plans, while steering clear from a town-by-town approach.
“It’s not the town of Shelburne or the city of South Burlington or the town of Barton that’s on the hook for showing a reduction in emissions. It’s the state of Vermont, and they have real incentives to empower cities and towns to meet these mandates,” he said.
Why the high tensions?
Cota believes part of the reason the climate change resolution hasn’t passed yet traces back to interim zoning, the development pause, which has enabled the planning commission to update local land and zoning regulations, but enlivened community controversy.
“We’re nearing the end of what has been a three-year odyssey to change our land development regulations,” he said, referring to the council’s final extension of interim zoning last month. The first draft of the climate change resolution, Cota worried, “could be used by both sides” of the debate for the wrong reasons.
Emery argues that a resolution acknowledging climate change and the city government’s plans to address it should be above politics.
“This is our planet, our home,” she said. “We need to look, as a city, at what we’re doing in infrastructure, with equipment, in human resources, in our budgets” and how it affects climate change, she said — not just leave it up to the state’s timeline. Her resolution doesn’t ask much more of city officials than what they already do, added Emery.
“I think that this is not the time to be timid. This is the time for leadership,” she said.
The next city council meeting is this Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m., although the agenda hasn’t yet been finalized. Participants can tune in virtually or in person at the city offices.
