The South Burlington City Council passed an ordinance to regulate heating and domestic water systems in new construction — an extension and recommendation of the city’s climate action plan that the council finalized Monday.
Both items are part of the city’s work to lower greenhouse gas emissions and “set a mechanism for measuring where we are and how much progress we’ve made,” Ethan Goldman, a member of the city’s energy committee and chair of the climate action task force, said.
“We know South Burlington can’t make all the difference as one city, but we need to do our part,” he said. “We can’t expect that the rest of the world is going to do it instead. Everyone has to take their own little piece, and if we all do that together we can actually make it there. We have the means to make this change.”
The ordinance will require that new buildings in South Burlington utilize a renewable primary heating system and a renewable domestic water heating system. All new buildings — residential, commercial or industrial — will be required to meet specified energy efficiency performance standards and maximum allowable heat loss standards to be in compliance with the city ordinance.
“The objective is to achieve a high degree of conservation of energy and, where possible, reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses,” the city said in a release.
New heating systems and new domestic water heating systems will have to be fueled by electricity, wood pellets or wood chips, other renewable fuel, or solar thermal energy.
The ordinance was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 1, but the council pushed the date back to Feb. 15 “to give the public a little bit more advance warning to get ready to implement this,” Colin McNeil, the city’s attorney, said.
The council also moved to establish a two-year waiver period for multi-family and commercial buildings.
While the city does not have a specific enforcement mechanism for the new ordinance, owners of new buildings will have to submit a self-certification that would be approved or denied by the city’s building inspector.
“You have to be in compliance with the certification you submit, and if you’re going to change what your system is, you have to resubmit a new certification that we can approve, otherwise there would be a way around this ordinance, we felt, that could be fairly easy to get around and we wanted to come up with something that could avoid that,” McNeil said.
The city will have a public meeting on the ordinance on Nov. 7, where they will likely finalize its approval.
Taking action on climate
Shortly after, the council passed its climate action plan, a roadmap of sorts for the town to meet certain greenhouse gas emissions.
The plan is the result of the work of South Burlington’s Climate Action Plan Task Force, which in 2021 was directed by the city council to produce the plan. The group held 17 meetings with various groups and identified high impact actions to significantly reduce South Burlington’s share of Vermont’s emissions.
The goal is to reduce South Burlington’s 2019 greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2030 through addressing the city’s biggest contributors — transportation, commercial and industrial building energy usage, and residential energy usage. By 2050, they hope to reduce emissions by 80 percent below 1990 levels.
Climate change is expected to have a significant effect on the state in the coming years and decades: 92 bird species are expected to disappear within 25 years; fruit bearing species like apple trees, and the maple syrup industry, will have to brace for changing weather variations; extreme flooding will become more commonplace, damaging roads and other infrastructure; among other effects, according to the city’s climate action plan.
Written in consultation with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the plan is meant to align with goals set in Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act and the Paris Climate Agreement. It’s the beginning of a new frame of mind for the city to “pay attention to what we’re doing, and how we run our systems and the impact that it has outside of what you see when you use a product, or build your house, or get in the car and take a trip or whatever,” Goldman said.
The climate action plan outlines hundreds of different recommendations, which can be viewed at bit.ly/3CpsrQb.
“We really tried to distill it down to the high impact actions, the things that are going to make the most difference from a greenhouse gas perspective,” Goldman said.
The group found that the heating of buildings accounts for about 34 percent of South Burlington’s greenhouse gas emissions, while on-road transportation accounts for 65 percent, and 1 percent caused by waste and agriculture.
The plan doesn’t have any force of law but creates recommendations that the city will now be tasked with reviewing and implementing in its day-to-day operations.
“We can’t hire 200 people to go out and literally install heat pumps in everyone’s home,” Goldman said. “But we can pass ordinances that tell people what they’re allowed to do in order to meet building codes, we can try to provide better support services or streamline permitting or change tax regulations.”
