As of press deadline, Gov. Phil Scott had not implemented a policy compelling Vermonters to wear face coverings in public places during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The City of South Burlington may soon lead that charge.
During the City Council’s May 4 meeting, City Manager Kevin Dorn asked councilors if the city should implement a temporary measure that would require people to wear masks when in public.
Under the city’s proposed measure, anywhere a person is prohibited to smoke, they’d be required to wear a face covering, Dorn said.
“I want to be clear that we are not trampling on anybody’s goddamn personal freedoms here,” Councilor Tim Barritt said. “It’s about people taking personal responsibility for their ability to infect other people when they go somewhere and they’re not covering their faces. They have a responsibility to prevent other people from getting sick when they are asymptomatic, and that’s our responsibility to the city and to the citizens of South Burlington to make sure that they are guarded by this resolution.”
Dorn said he would meet with city attorneys and get back to the council with next steps.
The Vermont Dept. of Health has guidelines on its website for how to obtain and make masks in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Election preparation
With a South Burlington School District budget proposal warned for a May 28 vote, the city is working on day of plans.
See this week’s school budget story for additional details on potential polling place measures.
The Board of Civil Authority has up to seven days before the election to change the voting method. Amendments could include moving the polling location or switching to drive-through voting.
Councilors asked to urge voters to wear a face covering to the polls, and to encourage voting by absentee ballot.
Keeping an eye on economic implications
South Burlington officials anticipate a $510,000 shortfall in local option tax revenues this fiscal year because of COVID-19.
Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard talked about property tax payment guidelines and the city’s obligation to pay education taxes.
Recent statewide estimates show local budget impacts between a 3-5% loss in FY20 and a 15-20% loss in FY21.
In South Burlington dollars, that translates to between a $750,000 to $1 million impact in FY20 and up to a $3.9-5.2 million impact in FY21, Hubbard said.
There are 63 Vermont communities that still have FY20 tax payments due this month or next. Early indications show there will likely be a 10% reduction in municipal property tax payments alone, due to delinquencies in those payments, Hubbard said. He added that could be a precursor to tax revenue shortfalls in the coming fiscal year.
“Through our City Managers’ Association, the efforts of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, we’re asking the state to commit resources to fill those gaps,” Hubbard said.
But this does not address the additional crisis represented by the state education fund, education property taxes and the city’s role in collecting ed property taxes, Hubbard said.
Education property taxes are due to the state regardless of whether the city can collect them.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is advocating for the state to take measures including covering the gap in what is raised and what is owed until the economic emergency created by COVID-19 is over, and the vast majority of taxpayers are able to repay unpaid ed taxes.
But the state is likely to say communities should push for residents to pay the taxes that are due, Dorn said.
Change of use at Burton
Burton has submitted a change of use application to the Burlington Planning and Zoning office.
Burton and concert venue Higher Ground have publicly discussed a potential Higher Ground-to-Burton campus move.
This has proven controversial with South Burlington’s Queen City Park residents.
Queen City Park lies near the border of South Burlington and Burlington, close to the Burton campus. Burton neighbors have expressed concern with added traffic, noise and safety should the concert venue move to the Burton campus.
South Burlington councilors have also shared potential challenges for emergency responders should the concert venue move there, and concerns about the facility’s proximity to Red Rocks Park and its steep cliffs.
The change of use application will likely be before the Burlington Development Review Board in July, according to Planning and Zoning Director Paul Conner.
A name for 180 Market St.
Construction at the site of a new city hall, library and senior center at 180 Market St. is back in business. City Project Director Ilona Blanchard said a sign for the building is underway and councilors should approve a name within the next month or so.
The council asked city staff to develop a list of potential names for the building.
Public hearing on proposed Inclusionary Zoning amendments
Councilors will delay a public hearing on proposed inclusionary zoning amendments to the city’s land development regulations. The hearing was set for May 18, but in the interest of accessibility, the council will likely delay it until those interested can gather.