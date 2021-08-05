Two new firefighters are set to join the South Burlington Fire Department this month, announced city manager Jessie Baker following some heat between the city and the local firefighter’s union regarding overworked staff.
“This is a call for the city to return staffing per the collective bargaining agreement for the safety of all,” the South Burlington Career Firefighters Association said in a video posted to social media July 30. At eight members on a shift at a time, the union claimed staffing is “critically low” and “unacceptable for the safety of our members and the public we serve.”
Baker said at a city council meeting Monday that she met with the union president and other firefighters twice in the last week to talk through concerns and “make sure that we are all on the same page.”
The city does “not have concerns about response times or services provided,” deputy city manager Andrew Bolduc added last week. He also clarified that eight members to a shift meets the minimum staffing standard that the city has met “at all times” and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are currently 25 firefighters on active duty at the department; two members left the department earlier this year; one is out on medical leave and another is out on military deployment. Funding is available for 29 members total, hence the city’s search to hire two more members.
One position, which would bring the team up to 30, remains unfunded in the current budget, though fire chief Terry Francis asked for the position during budget season earlier this year.
Francis clarified that he did not have anything to do with the union’s video, but that he is eager to hire two more firefighters.
“When the department is small that creates an overtime issue for the people and when that goes on for a long period of time, it gets tiring on the people that are picking up the slack,” Francis said.
While it’s good the community is growing, he said, emergency services need to grow proportionally. That, coupled with the strain from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — higher call volumes, different types of calls, delays on training — Francis admits times have been “pretty tough.”
But the members out on medical and military leave should be coming back soon, he said, and the two new hires should start training later this month.
“Within a few weeks we’ll be in a much better place,” Francis said.
Training usually takes about eight weeks to get new hires up to speed, said Francis, but training can be rigorous, from learning to drive truck to working in a dark environment and performing rescue tasks in gear under duress.
Newbies sometimes “wash out,” often due to the physical demands. “It’s a tough job. We’re a pretty select group of men and women,” Francis said.
“We have a lot of catching up to do. Probably a two-year process to get through what we’ve lost and get back to where we need to be at least on the fire service end of things,” Francis said.
The city is in the second round of interviews with candidates, according to Bolduc, and should make offers by the week of Aug. 16.
“While we are very excited to bring on two new firefighters this month, I have the utmost confidence in the professionalism of our employee firefighters and EMTs to ensure the public safety of South Burlington residents,” Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.