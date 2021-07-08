South Burlington city council has considered only 11 development applications in the last two and a half years of interim zoning, approving all but one last month.
While many have called for the planning commission to draft stricter environmental protections, citing natural resources at risk and a changing climate, others in the city decry interim zoning as debilitating to hopeful developers and a threat to much needed housing.
Alan Long, of Massachusetts, was born and raised in South Burlington near the Great Swamp, on 39 acres of open land he and his family hope to develop into a 49-unit housing development. As Long has tracked the planning commission’s work revising environmental protection standards within the broader regulations, he fears that swathes of his Spear Street property will be deemed off limits, diminishing the land value and forcing him to scrap his plans.
In a 3-2 split vote last month, councilors denied Long’s request to move forward with his sketch plan under interim zoning, which would have allowed his plans to be held accountable to current land development regulations — and notably looser environmental protections.
Still, others rejoice at the possibility to preserve the rolling hills, wetlands and forested areas dotting the Long property, which is nestled in the southeast quadrant of the city.
For and against
According to Paul Conner, director of the planning and zoning department, 26 individuals attended or submitted comments during the May city council hearing.
Andrew Chalnick, a member of the city energy committee whose South Burlington house abuts the Long property, spoke against the application at the hearing. While he thanked the Long family’s generosity in allowing neighbors to hike and use the property over the years, Chalnick noted “significant natural resources” on the Long property that would be lost in development.
“This proposal is simply out of step with our obligations to our children. To fulfill our commitment to future generations as good stewards of the natural resources under our care it is critical to conserve the remaining open spaces that will support biodiversity in Vermont and South Burlington,” he wrote in a letter submitted to city council.
On a similar note, South Burlington resident Roseanne Greco noted that the property was identified in the South Burlington Interim Zoning Open Space report “as having some of the highest valued natural resources” in the area.
“In the 13 years that I have lived here, so much of the natural beauty of South Burlington — which is what attracted us to move here — has been destroyed by housing developments, large and small. South Burlington is turning into one massive suburban sprawl city. Not only are these housing developments destroying the character of South Burlington’s rural spaces, but they (we) are destroying nature and contributing to the climate crisis,” Greco wrote in a letter to city council.
She asked councilors to vote “in favor of our environmental future.”
City councilor Matt Cota voted to approve the application, citing his faith in the development review board to work out some “issues that were of concern,” such as building density and encroachment onto the Great Swamp.
“Those are all issues that I think were ripe for further discussion, but further discussion that we don’t really have at the city council level,” he said, emphasizing that the council vote does not kill the project, but shelves it from moving forward while interim zoning is still in place.
“This is a project that I hope doesn’t go away,” he said. “I hope they come back after the new zoning regulations are approved. I suspect they will come back and the project will change. It will probably change for the better.”
While only five out of 49 proposed units would be designated as affordable, Cota argued that the project is integral to addressing housing needs for the “so-called missing middle.”
Councilor Tim Barritt voted against the approval in the majority with councilor Meaghan Emery and chair Helen Riehle. Barritt declined to comment on the decision, explaining his policy to not comment on decisions made in deliberative session.
Emery noted how much of the property falls in “a very important” natural resource area.
“If there’s an application that interim zoning was intended to pause, this is the one,” Emery said. “This is exactly what interim zoning is intended to allow us to study. What land uses are appropriate for lands that contain very, very sensitive natural resources.”
Councilor Tom Chittenden said he voted in favor of the application because of the city’s dire housing needs.
“I think it is hypocritical for the city to prevent housing to occur on this parcel when there is highly concentrated housing both to the north and south of that,” he said. Like Cota, he believed any concerns about the proposal could be worked out at the development review board level.
“I do not support the city acquiring every free parcel of land that’s not developed in the southeast quadrant just to keep that the rurality that all the neighbors are appreciating. We need housing. South Burlington has the capacity and infrastructure,” he said.
Riehle could not be reached for comment before press time.
Next steps
Long learned to drive a tractor at 8 years old with his father. He hayed in the summer and made apple sauce and apple juice with his siblings from the trees in the orchard.
After his mother died a few years ago, he and his family began planning for the next stage for their Spear Street property but have encountered numerous roadblocks ever since interim zoning began in 2018.
“We’re a little bit up in the air at the moment,” Long said, as far as next steps. He could move forward with gathering a preliminary plat application for development review board consideration, but risks losing money and time should the new land development regulations change drastically.
“Interim zoning has set us back three years — we’ve been paying taxes and mowing and plowing and (paying) insurance. We’ve spent about $100,000 just because of interim zoning, that we would’ve rather not spent,” Long said.
The deadline for interim zoning to expire is Nov. 13. In the meantime, the planning commission updated city council on its progress in drafting new land development regulations on Tuesday night, after press time.
While they unveiled a first draft of new environmental protection standards earlier this spring, the commission still have planned unit developments to tackle before interim zoning ends.
