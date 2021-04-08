Imagine walking along a quiet bridge over the wetlands in City Center Park to Market Street. South Burlington’s city council hopes to secure federal funding for this project, which has been anticipated for at least ten years.
City officials submitted the project to Rep. Peter Welch for consideration March 31, as all Congress members prepared to submit up to ten projects to the House Appropriations Committee for potential funding in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill.
The funding opportunity is not related to COVID-19 relief and was available to all Vermont municipalities, according to city manager Kevin Dorn. The path/bridge project could cost between $700,000 and $1 million, but it is unclear how much federal funding will be available if selected.
At a special city council meeting March 29, councilors discussed which city project to submit for potential funding. Suggestions ranged from the recreation center, to the I-89 pedestrian bridge, to updating utilities on Williston Road. However, councilors voted to approve the staff-recommended project: building a walking bridge over some existing wetland in the City Center Park area.
