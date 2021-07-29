A discussion that started more than three decades ago reached its epilogue at 180 Market Street Friday afternoon, July 23, with the opening of South Burlington’s City Center.
Festivities were augmented with food trucks, a bouncy castle, an ice cream truck and a bucket truck to transport a photographer high and far enough away to take a photograph of the crowd of hundreds as a ribbon cutting formally acknowledged the facility’s opening.
A score of dignitaries were on hand for the event and a chance to tour the new building that houses the library, senior center, public art gallery, city offices and a 100-seat auditorium for city meetings, public events and rentals.
City council chair Helen Riehle said officials first began talking about anchoring the city’s downtown with a centerpiece building in 1985.
Ground broke for the $22 million City Center Nov. 13, 2019, thanks to the efforts of recently retired city manager Kevin Dorn, she said.
Riehle reminisced about how she, project director Ilona Blanchard and former library board of trustees chair Jennifer Kochman “took their dog-and-pony show on the road” to explain to residents how tax incremental financing would pay for most of the cost.
And it worked. The citizens of South Burlington responded with a resounding yes, Riehle said.
She also lamented that Kochman, who died in early June, was not there for the opening.
“She really led the conversation and helped the public agree that the library could also include and should also include a senior center,” Riehle said. “She and Kevin were really pushing that from the get-go.”
The city council chair boasted about such sustainable features of the new building as how stormwater won’t run off the building and into Potash Brook, so it won’t pollute Lake Champlain, and solar panels that will collect power from both the top and bottom of the building. The building is a LEED-certified building, meaning it meets a certain level of sustainability, such as a heated front sidewalk that cuts down on salt usage and energy efficient LED lighting.
“In short, it’s as sustainable as we could afford,” Riehle said. “A sustainable building is a loved building, and we will love this building.”
The building was built during COVID, she said, which meant that hundreds of workers donned masks while separated by 6 feet.
Before she finished, Riehle thanked voters for supporting the use of tax incremental funding to pay for a substantial portion of the building cost despite the difficulty of understanding how a 23-year funding promise works with funds raised by future property taxes.
Representatives for Vermont’s U.S. senators, Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch also read messages.
Stacey Pape, the vice-chair of the South Burlington Public Library board of trustees, said, “Albert Einstein is quoted as saying, ‘The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.’ Here we are — everyone standing in front of our new library. Let’s go make some memories.”
Vermont state librarian Jason Broughton said watching the crowd gathered to celebrate the opening of the library was like seeing a group waiting to go on a theme park ride for the first time.
He quoted author Neil Gaiman: “Google can bring you back 100,000 books, but a librarian can bring you back the exact right one.”
After the mass of people smashed themselves together to fit within the frame of a photograph and the ribbon was cut, the throng surged in to check out the building.
Penne Tompkins collected donations from inside the library, which takes up about half of the first floor and all the second floor, as part of the South Burlington Library Foundation’s Aspire campaign.
The campaign hopes to raise $500,000 by the end of September and another $500,000 over the next several years to buy books, computers, audio books — the things that make a library a library that construction funds do not buy.
The rest of the first floor houses a welcome center, auditorium, senior center and city clerk’s office.
In the 100-seat auditorium, Two Pauls, One Piano was performing as two pianists — both named Paul — alternated at the keyboards.
At 5:30 p.m., the Kevin L. Dorn Senior Center was dedicated.
The senior center amenities include a catering kitchen, living room, assisted listening devices, audio-visual equipment with speakers, projectors and microphones and a floor with a little bit of give for activities like jazzercise, exercise or Tai Chi.
Riehle said the highest compliment you can receive as a government leader is that you’ve made a difference.
“Kevin is one of those people. We wouldn’t have this building or the senior center without this leadership,” she said.
Dorn accepted the dedication, saying the city has needed such a place for a long time. For many years, seniors would meet or gather to play bridge in a room at old city hall where they were often bumped when the city needed the space.
Holly Rees, director of parks and recreation, said the senior center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in September. They plan to develop programming for the new space during August.
City clerk Donna Kinville said the city has grown over 40 years, but the city clerk’s office has stayed the same size, becoming very cramped and cumbersome.
Her new offices are not only more spacious, but also offer natural light — and a beautiful view.
Cathy Gratton and Janice Roberts, who live next door in Allard Square teased Kinville, saying they could see if she was working from their apartments.
Kinville said the new office will also make elections more secure. In the old space they had to deal with opening ballots, tallying votes and resealing ballots with researchers and observers all around them. Now, they have a windowed work area where they can be observed, but they can do their work without distraction and more securely.
In the city offices on the third floor, development review planner Marla Keene said she felt bad if she didn’t seem enthusiastic enough when people asked her how she liked the new digs. The most important thing to her is not the space she works in, but the people she works with.
“I love who I work with. So, you could put me in a warehouse. As long as it’s got windows and a good team, I’m a happy camper,” she said.
Keene did say the new building will be great in attracting more people into city offices. For instance, people checking out a book at the library might think to check out a city office for something they need more information about.
When asked if opening the new building felt like a weight had been lifted, city councilor Meaghan Emery said it was gratifying: “The tears come to your eyes. It’s like seeing your child graduate from college.”
Outside, as evening settled in, the crowd slowly started to thin. A couple of city employees took the opportunity to grab dinner at a food truck before it closed.
And the line to the bouncy castle got a lot shorter.
