Ash trees may not be safe from the emerald ash borer, an elusive tree-killing beetle, but the ones in South Burlington are at least safe from chainsaws for a little while longer.
South Burlington city council voted to enact a moratorium on cutting down the city’s ash trees earlier this month pending further discussion. In the meantime, city staff are “sitting” on two unsigned contracts to chop down ash trees and replant saplings of other kinds, leaving a shorter window of planting time should councilors decide to reenact the policy.
Discovered in the U.S. in 2002, the emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that slowly kills ash trees by feeding on the inside bark and upsetting the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients. The bug made its way to Vermont in 2018, prompting city staff to propose different management plans, including the one they settled on: to preemptively cut down the city’s nearly 800 ash trees and replant other saplings at the same time.
Money has been included in city budgets since then to hire contractors to remove trees over the winter months, usually in between snow events. Most of the ash trees in the city live in a handful of neighborhoods including the Village at Dorset Park and the area between the golf course and Spear Street off Nowland Farm Road, according to the city’s website.
Rosanne Greco, a South Burlington resident and casual speaker for the trees, asked councilors at the Aug. 17 meeting to consider alternative options to cutting down ash trees. She noted other municipalities, such as Montpelier, voted to stop preemptively cutting down ash trees, and that Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation recommended against the practice.
“Why are we cutting ash trees down? We’re doing the job of the emerald ash borer,” she recalled Stevens saying at a joint meeting between city council and the planning commission in early August.
“Please have a discussion about it. It takes 100 years to grow a tree,” Greco said.
Council chair Helen Riehle and councilor Meaghan Emery said they couldn’t recall much discussion around the city’s policy.
“I remember being told the options are expensive and there’s no guarantee. I think it really came down to money. It was cheaper to cut them down and replant, even though that sounds pretty drastic,” Riehle said.
Director of public works Justin Rabidoux noted that staff and councilors have discussed the policy every budget season since 2018.
“We’ve been eyes wide open getting us to this point,” he said, clarifying that the city contractors replant every tree they cut down, and the process is calculated so one street doesn’t “become deforested in one year.”
“Other places in the city, we have 780 of them, we’re planting, then removing. A little bit of this, a little bit of that here and there. But make no mistake: insecticide or not, it’s here. The trees will be infected,” Rabidoux said.
Councilors voted unanimously to ban the cutting of ash trees until their next meeting Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.