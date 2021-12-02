Chittenden County may be breaking up and going it alone — in the state Senate that is.
Thanks to the decennial redrawing of legislative districts and efforts to disperse the political juggernaut, the current six-senator district may split into singles, meaning that while South Burlington may gain a fifth House representative, the city may also lose one of its two state senators.
Since 2020 census data became available in August, showing a rollercoaster of population growth, the state Legislative Apportionment Board has worked on squeezing Vermont municipalities into new House and Senate districts, with little consensus within the board or across the state.
Still, the Legislature could blend it all up and spit out something completely different.
Splitting the county
South Burlington’s population grew more than 13 percent in the last 10 years, with 2,388 people moving to the city, overflowing the maximum number of people per district. Repping the city’s four House districts are Ann Pugh, John Killacky, Maida Townsend and Martin LaLonde. Michael Sirotkin and Thomas Chittenden hold Senate seats.
At 30 percent, Killacky’s district had the biggest growth in the state since the last census, with Pugh’s district close behind him at 27.5 percent, so it’s no surprise the city is likely to gain a fifth representative or share another with a neighbor.
Chittenden County grew about 7 percent in 10 years, but that won’t mean a seventh senator. In 2019, an act limiting senatorial districts to a maximum of three members was passed with support from all six Chittenden senators, including co-sponsor Sirotkin.
At 168,323 people, Chittenden is the most populous county in the state by a wide margin. Next in line is Rutland County at 60,527, followed closely by Washington at 59,809. While some might argue Chittenden County deserves more representation considering its population growth, many responders to a survey put out by the apportionment board have decried the county as too powerful, overshadowing less populous Vermont communities. Not to mention multiple attempts over the years to split up the county.
According to the apportionment board’s report 10 years ago, the 1981 plan proposed dividing Chittenden County into smaller districts, noting that “a multi-member district with a large population center potentially disenfranchises residents in the smaller towns of the district.” The board also proposed smaller districts in 1972, but the state Senate has maintained status quo until now.
The board also cited concerns with the time commitment and high financial cost of campaigning in Chittenden County. In 2020, the 13 Democratic candidates raised a combined $270,000 in the election cycle, according to campaign finance disclosures.
This can act as a barrier to newcomers or anyone who isn’t an incumbent, something city council chair Helen Riehle has echoed. Riehle, who previously served as both a South Burlington state representative and senator, likened running for Senate in Chittenden County to being as big as a statewide election.
“It makes it very costly and puts a limitation on who can run. And being an incumbent is always an advantage, but it makes that seem an even bigger advantage,” she told The Other Paper when the apportionment process began earlier this year.
A lone senator
Breaking up the county into single-member districts would upend 50-plus years of precedent, and while the 2019 act has been on the books for two years, the apportionment board’s proposed Senate map has at least one person somewhat speechless.
South Burlington city clerk Donna Kinville, a cool head with a soft spot for hot chocolate, is uncertain what the looming legislative session holds for redistricting, considering the major cartographic changes and the legislative apportionment board’s split opinion.
With over 20 years of experience working for the city, she has diligently followed the reapportionment process and helped guide the South Burlington Board of Civil Authority in its recommendation to the apportionment board. Officials argued against sharing representation with Williston or losing residents to Essex, as proposed in the House map, in favor of maintaining city boundary lines and adding a fifth representative.
Local municipalities are asked for feedback regarding proposed House districts, but they are left out of the Senate redistricting process.
Even so, Kinville and board of civil authority chair Chris Shaw penned a letter to the apportionment board mirroring their sentiments on the Senate side.
“Based on our population and the growth that South Burlington has experienced and growth that is planned, our population deserves two Senate seats entirely within South Burlington borders,” they wrote in a letter sent Nov. 22. “We are one of six cities in Vermont and feel that designation lends itself to more distinct representation in both chambers of the General Assembly and should not have our senator and representatives be split with other municipalities.”
Sharing with neighboring communities is Kinville’s biggest concern, partly because it could dilute South Burlington voices, partly due to confusion and partly because of the added cost, which at this point, she can’t even predict.
“For instance, let’s just pick on District 12-1: Say there are two different Senate districts, so I will have to have two different ballot types going into the same machine … to read both types and kind of merge the information together but separate the Senate,” Kinville said. “It’ll really increase the cost, it’s going to increase confusion for voters, as well as our staff at the polls on Election Day. We get confused enough at four ballots, forget it if we have 10 or 12.”
According to the apportionment board’s redrawn Senate map, approved in a split vote Monday, Nov. 29, South Burlington’s five insular districts would be allotted one senator, while a chunk of residents would be shuffled into a Senate district with half of Essex. The map lines make the boundaries a little hazy so even Kinville is unsure how it will all shake out.
With only one seat and two senators, this proposed map would also mean the two Democrats might have to run against each other.
Sen. Chittenden, who also serves on the city council, won his seat in November last year, plunging into a remote pandemic session as a bright-eyed freshman. He noted that the apportionment board’s 4 to 3 decision is not a “strong vote of confidence and consensus,” and that federal precedent favors two-member Senate areas.
“Coupled with what I understand happened 10 years ago, I am skeptical the recommendations from the Legislative Apportionment Board are going to have much traction in the Legislature,” he said. “If I could rewrite the Vermont Constitution, I’d support making state Senate seats four years long, staggering each term and stating that each district could not have more than two senators. But that just isn’t going to happen any time soon.”
Sirotkin did not respond to requests for comment.
Next steps
The methodology behind the entirely single-member district map was to combine five House districts to make a Senate district, according to apportionment board chair Tom Little. Board member Jeremy Hansen was the primary “mapper” of the proposal, he said, adding that the board voted the same as they did on the proposed House map, with four yays and three nays — although the vote was not split along party lines.
The new House and Senate maps are still proposals at this point and won’t be finalized until they churn through the upcoming legislative session this January. After the apportionment board delivers its recommendation, the General Assembly will finalize the apportionment system for the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.